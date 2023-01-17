Education Secretary cannot guarantee schools will stay open amid teacher strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Education Secretary cannot guarantee schools will stay open amid teacher strikes

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 9.55am Updated: January 17 2023, 10.21am
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she cannot guarantee that schools will remain open (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said she cannot guarantee that schools will remain open (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has admitted she cannot guarantee that schools will remain open during strikes by teachers starting next month.

Ms Keegan said introducing minimum service levels would protect “vulnerable children” in schools, but she hoped that the Government’s anti-strike legislation would not be needed for the teaching profession.

Her comments come after the controversial Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill passed its first hurdle in the Commons on Monday.

It came just hours after the National Education Union (NEU) announced plans to hold seven days of walkouts in February and March in a dispute over pay.

Strikes graphic
(PA Graphics)

Nine out of 10 teacher members of the NEU in England and Wales who voted in the ballot backed strike action, and the union passed the 50% ballot turnout required by law.

The Education Secretary is due to meet the NEU on Wednesday in a bid to avert the walkouts which are due to start on February 1, and which the union has said could affect more than 23,000 schools.

The Department for Education (DfE) has issued updated guidance to say agency staff and volunteers could be used to cover classes on strike days, with schools expected to remain open where possible, although remote learning is also an option and the most vulnerable pupils are to be given priority.

Asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain if she can assure parents that schools will open and children will be able to go to classes on strike days, Ms Keegan said: “I can’t guarantee that but we’ll be working with headteachers to make sure as many schools are open for as many children as possible.

“What I don’t know at the moment is for that one union that is taking industrial action, where those teachers are and how it impacts various schools. So that’s something we’ll be working through with heads.”

Appearing on LBC, Ms Keegan said the focus of the Government’s anti-strike legislation was mostly on rail and the health service, not schools.

She said: “It’s going to initially focus on health and rail, and education is in there, but we’re hoping not to use it for education because, at the moment, we’re not at that stage.

Kevin Courtney and Mary Bousted
Kevin Courtney and Mary Bousted, joint general secretaries of the National Education Union (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But Ms Keegan added: “We need to be able to keep schools open for vulnerable children, in particular. That is something we very much learned during the pandemic.

“So yes, we are part of the Bill, but at the moment, the focus initially will be on health and rail and then when we get to that stage, obviously, we’ll consider what is reasonable.”

The DfE has offered a 5% pay rise to most teachers for the current school year, but the NEU is demanding a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.

Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint NEU general secretaries, said in a statement when the strike ballot result was announced: “It is disappointing that the Government prefers to talk about yet more draconian anti-strike legislation, rather than work with us to address the causes of strike action.”

The leaders added that pay cuts for teachers had created an “unsustainable situation”, adding that staff were leaving the profession “in droves”.

But on Tuesday morning, Ms Keegan insisted that teaching is still an “attractive profession”.

She told LBC: “We do still attract a lot of teachers. Where we struggle a little bit more is with maths and science and computer science.”

The teaching strikes are the latest to be announced in a wave of industrial action which has seen stoppages across various sectors in recent months.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in England are due to walk out again on Wednesday and Thursday, and have announced two more strikes in England and Wales on February 6 and 7, with more NHS trusts taking part than during two days of strikes in December.

