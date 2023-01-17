Real wages continue to fall at fastest rate since 2009, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Real wages continue to fall at fastest rate since 2009, figures show

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 11.39am
More days were lost to strikes in November than in any month since 2011 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
More days were lost to strikes in November than in any month since 2011 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The gap between pay rises and the soaring cost of living remained at record highs in the three months to November, figures have shown, laying bare the struggles facing millions of families across the UK.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that real wages fell 3.9% in September to November compared to the year before.

The real wage figure works out how much better or worse off people are after taking into account consumer prices index inflation (CPI).

It is the same fall as registered in October’s figures, and is the joint highest drop in real earnings since the three months to April 2009, when they dropped by 4.5%.

Pay growth v inflation.
(PA Graphics)

Pay rose by 6.4% in the three months – 7.2% in the private sector and 3.3% for public sector workers.

ONS director of economic statistics, Darren Morgan, said: “The real value of people’s pay continues to fall, with prices still rising faster than earnings.

“This remains amongst the fastest drops in regular earnings since records began.”

It came as figures showed that the UK unemployment rate hit 3.7% in the same three months, unchanged from the three months to the end of October, but up from 3.5% compared to the period between June and August.

The change compared to August was driven largely by an increase in people looking for work, as the proportion of people in employment remained unchanged during the period.

Those who are not in employment or looking for work do not count towards these figures.

ECONOMY Unemployment
(PA Graphics)

“In the most recent three months, employment levels were largely unchanged on the previous three months,” Mr Morgan said.

“However, unemployment rose, driven by more young people who have only recently become unemployed, meaning overall there was a small increase in people actively engaged in the jobs market, whether working or looking for work.”

The proportion of those considered “economically inactive” dropped by 0.1 percentage points to 21.5%, largely driven by 16 to 24-year-olds and those aged 50 to 64.

It comes as people try to find ways to deal with the ballooning cost of living.

To try to avoid real-term pay cuts, many workers abandoned their workplaces to strike in November. The 467,000 working days lost to labour disputes was the highest since November 2011.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “The single best way to help people’s wages go further is to stick to our plan to halve inflation this year.

“We must not do anything that risks permanently embedding high prices into our economy, which will only prolong the pain for everyone.”

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: “Today’s figures show the Tories are totally bereft of ideas when it comes to tackling the cost-of-living crisis, growing the economy and supporting people into work.

“Real wages are plummeting, almost two-and-a-half million people are out of work because of sickness, and far too many people – especially the over-50s – aren’t getting the support they need to either stay in work or to go back to work.”

Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Workers have been losing hundreds of pounds from their annual pay over the last year.

“But in the public sector, Conservative ministers are dragging their heels on meaningful negotiations. That’s why staff have had no choice but to use their right to strike to defend their pay.

“The Conservative Government will not resolve pay disputes by rushing in new laws that attack the right to strike.

“The best way to settle disputes is around the negotiating table – and with credible pay offers that protect workers from rising prices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented