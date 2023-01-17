Union accuses Royal Mail of ‘intimidation’ tactics amid most ‘bitter’ dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Union accuses Royal Mail of ‘intimidation’ tactics amid most ‘bitter’ dispute

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 2.10pm Updated: January 17 2023, 2.57pm
The Post Office workers' union has threatened fresh industrial action as Royal Mail bosses stand accused of using a "punishment charter" to intimidate striking workers in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay and conditions (PA)
The Post Office workers' union has threatened fresh industrial action as Royal Mail bosses stand accused of using a "punishment charter" to intimidate striking workers in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay and conditions (PA)

The Post Office workers’ union has threatened fresh industrial action as Royal Mail bosses stand accused of using a “punishment charter” to intimidate striking workers in an increasingly bitter dispute over pay and conditions.

In a hearing with the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) committee, the Communication Workers Union (CWU) said Royal Mail is “waging war” against its workforce and postal workers are being undermined and undervalued.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward told the Commons committee the company is “goading” staff and using what he said is known as a punishment charter to intimidate striking workers.

He said: “We’ve never seen this level of demoralisation, which we say is deliberately being done to force people out of their jobs.

“We’ve had disputes in the past but it’s never been as bitter.”

Mr Ward said when striking staff go back to work, they are denied normal levels of overtime and threatened if they fail to complete their work in time.

He also said Royal Mail has “attacked” employees on sick pay.

And he said many striking workers and union representatives have been suspended.

Conversely, in November, the Royal Mail called on Mr Ward to put an end to “unacceptable” behaviours on picket lines, flagging more than 100 allegations of violence and assault, harassment, intimidation and criminal damage during the CWU’s industrial action.

Several police forces in the UK, including the Metropolitan Police and Police Scotland, are investigating the incidents.

Meanwhile, CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey told the committee the Post Office could face fresh strike action after members rejected a 5% pay offer.

Mr Furey said: “We have now conducted two ballots for strike action and on both occasions there have been over 90% ‘yes’ votes.

“I wrote to the chief executive Nick Read last week seeking a meeting with him. Thus far he has refused to engage in negotiations directly. We’ve offered to call off the action should that meeting get off the ground.”

“Clearly it is not an issue of affordability, particularly as Nick Read himself doubled his income last year to £850,000 from the previous year,” he added.

Mr Read was later questioned by the committee over the status of talks with the union and his pay package.

He said he is “very keen” to speak to the CWU and has not refused, highlighting a letter asking to meet only arrived on Friday.

Mr Read confirmed his yearly salary is £415,000 and he got a £400,000 bonus last year, despite MP Darren Jones saying some postmasters were paying themselves below the minimum wage and “struggling to make ends meet”.

In a bruising session, Royal Mail chief executive officer Simon Thompson was also grilled by MPs over his annual salary of £540,000 – 23 times the £25,700-a-year average postal worker’s pay – and the £140,000 bonus he was awarded.

MP Ian Lavery asked: “Are you really worth that amount of money, Mr Thompson?”

Mr Thompson said last year was different to the “very serious situation” occurring this year, where the company is losing £1 million a day.

The chief executive was criticised on several occasions by MPs over his “evasive” answers and even warned he could be misleading Parliament.

Royal Mail strike
Members of the CWU carry a placard cartoon of Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson during a rally in Parliament Square, London (PA)

Mr Jones, who chaired the session, said his performance was a “grave concern” to the committee.

Mr Thompson said talks with the CWU resumed after a conversation on New Year’s Eve with the union’s general secretary and he wants to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Earlier in the session, the CWU accused the Royal Mail of deliberately running down universal services – which obligates the group to deliver letters to every address in the UK six days a week and parcels five days a week – with the intention of off-loading them.

Mr Ward said: “The company do not see the universal service as an advantage. They see it as a financial burden.”

Mr Thompson said the group is “very proud to be the provider of the universal service”.

The group recently asked the Government to axe Saturday deliveries, cutting its service from six days to five, but this has so far been refused by ministers.

CWU members in Royal Mail staged 18 days of strike action during the second half of 2022 over pay, jobs and conditions, including on key shopping days over the Black Friday sales period in December.

Mr Thompson was also asked about the recent cyber attack which has seen the Royal Mail unable to send items overseas since it was announced on Thursday.

He said it would be “detrimental” to discuss any details of an investigation into the incident, but said Royal Mail will be able to share more information “in the very, very near future”.

He added: “Based on investigation so far, we believe there has been no compromising of any form of customer information. If that situation should change, we will let customers know immediately.”

