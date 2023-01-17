Boosting workforce to focus on over-50s, carers and long-term sick – Stride

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boosting workforce to focus on over-50s, carers and long-term sick – Stride

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 2.46pm
Mel Stride has been tasked with coming up with policies to encourage people back into employment (Alamy/PA)
Mel Stride has been tasked with coming up with policies to encourage people back into employment (Alamy/PA)

Government interventions to boost workforce participation will focus on the over-50s, carers and the long-term sick and disabled, the Work and Pensions Secretary has said.

Mel Stride has been tasked with coming up with policies to encourage more of the “millions of people who are not looking for work and are not in work” to return to employment, he said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked Mr Stride to look at ways to tackle economic inactivity, with a white paper due to be published by the Department for Work and Pensions in the coming weeks.

Asked about the measures under consideration, Mr Stride told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “I can’t give you all the details because they’re being worked through at the moment; they will be announced in due course.

“But I can say we’re looking specifically at certain areas so those who are over 50 years old, who have taken early retirement, I think are an important group.

“There are those with caring responsibilities, and then you’ve got the long-term sick and those who are disabled. I think there’s a lot of work that we can do.”

Mel Stride
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride said some of the interventions could ‘bring tens of thousands of people back into the workforce’ (PA)

He rejected calls from some businesses to allow more migration to plug labour shortages.

Mr Stride said: “Migration is at a fairly high level as it happens already.

“You are right that that is a lever that can very quickly be pulled and have an economic impact. But it seems not the right policy to me to be looking at that when we have around nine million people who are economically inactive, who with the right interventions, we can encourage to come back into work.”

Mr Stride said his department is working on some interventions “that we believe can bring tens of thousands of people back into the workforce” in the short term.

But he conceded other measures “do take longer”.

It was previously reported that Mr Stride is seeking to revamp the benefits system, including allowing people to continue claiming after returning to work, and replacing the system used to assess eligibility for the sickness payment with a process that asks claimants to demonstrate what job they might be able to take.

There was also speculation that tax breaks to encourage the over-50s to work are being considered.

Figures published on Tuesday show the UK unemployment rate hit 3.7% in September to November, up from 3.5% between June and August.

