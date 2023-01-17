Labour MSP ‘disappointed’ at Keir Starmer’s comments on gender recognition law

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Labour MSP has said she is “very disappointed” at Sir Keir Starmer’s comments on the gender recognition law which has been blocked by Westminster.

At the weekend, the Labour leader said he thought 16 was too young an age for people to decide to legally change their birth gender.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, which would make it easier for trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate, was passed by the Scottish Parliament in December.

Under the Bill, those aged 16 and 17 would be able to apply for a gender recognition certificate, but only after living in their “acquired gender” for six months rather than three months for those who are older.

The UK Government has blocked Holyrood’s gender recognition legislation (David Cheskin/PA)

However, the UK Government’s use of a Section 35 order means the Bill cannot currently progress to Royal Assent and become law.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Sir Keir said the provisions for 16-year-olds were an area he had “concerns” about.

Ms Lennon, a Central Scotland MSP, said Sir Keir should have been “better briefed” on the issue.

She told the Daily Record: “I was very disappointed with Keir Starmer’s comments at the weekend on the GRR legislation, which was passed overwhelmingly by the Scottish Parliament and which improves the lives of trans people.

“The Bill was also supported by the Labour group of MSPs, who supported lowering the age threshold from 18 to 16.

“His comments have undermined Scottish Labour and are unhelpful in terms of the wider debate on equalities.

“Keir needs to be better briefed before he talks about issues debated extensively by the Scottish Parliament.”