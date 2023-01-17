Further review of mesh use in surgery not needed – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Further review of mesh use in surgery not needed – Yousaf

By Press Association
January 17 2023, 3.59pm Updated: January 17 2023, 4.13pm
Humza Yousaf said there are often no viable alternatives to using mesh in certain types of operation (Kath Sansom/PA)
Humza Yousaf said there are often no viable alternatives to using mesh in certain types of operation (Kath Sansom/PA)

A further review on the use of mesh in surgical procedures is not needed, the Health Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf said there are often no viable alternatives to using mesh in certain types of operation, rejecting a call to suspend the use of all surgical mesh devices.

Mesh implants have not been used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland since 2018, when ministers put a moratorium in place after women who had undergone the procedure complained of painful and debilitating complications.

A compensation scheme has also been created for women who were injured by the use of mesh implants.

On Tuesday, Holyrood debated a public petition calling for the Government to suspend the use of all mesh and fixation devices while a review is carried out.

The Health Secretary said two reports on the subject have already been published.

He said: “These reports are based on information from peer-reviewed published evidence, much of this from comparative trial data.

“Both reports support the continued use of mesh in most abdominal wall and groin hernias.

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said mesh is still required for some procedures (PA)

“I appreciate that the petitioners would like an independent review of all surgical mesh and fixation devices to be undertaken, and that is entirely understandable in light of their experiences.

“However, given the conclusions of the Scottish health technologies group reports, the action being taken by us in response to them… and given the various reviews carried out in relation to transvaginal mesh, I do not believe a further review is warranted.

“We will, though, remain focused on available evidence, including new information as it emerges, and are committed to acting on it.”

He also rejected calls for a specialist service for hernia repair, saying it could pull resources away from health boards.

Mr Yousaf said mesh is still being used in types of reconstructive surgery where there is no other alternative.

He said: “In those cases, it is recognised that there are currently few, if any, viable alternatives.

“So to suspend the use of mesh in the very wide way anticipated by the petitioners would unfortunately leave a cohort of people with limited or no treatment options, which I am sure in reality is a consequence that neither they nor this Parliament would wish to see.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Sandesh Gulhane told the chamber about his own experiences as a registrar on a hospital ward.

He said: “In my experience in hospitals, mesh complications were rare.

“I’m probably the only person here to have implanted mesh into hernias.”

Scottish Parliament
Sandesh Gulhane said mesh surgery complications are rare (Fraser Bremner/PA)

The SNP’s Emma Harper, a registered nurse, then intervened to say she had also done so.

Dr Gulhane went on to say he would not object if he or a member of his family required a mesh implant.

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said mesh complications have caused some patients to become depressed or have suicidal thoughts, as well as feeling “ignored” by doctors.

She added: “We have a duty to get this right for all those who have experienced negative side effects because of surgical mesh.

“The experiences and stories of these people, heard by the committee, are not isolated – they are widespread and they are real.

“The Government must learn from this testimony and prevent history from repeating itself.”

Ms Baillie also said there should be a specialist mesh removal service, claiming the current provision has a waiting time of 42 weeks for the first appointment.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said he would “have an immediate and visceral problem with this or similar material being implanted into anyone’s body”, adding that he would like to see “compelling evidence of the safety of any mesh implant” before he recommended its use to someone or allowed it himself.

