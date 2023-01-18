Average UK house price edges down from previous peak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Average UK house price edges down from previous peak

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 10.46am
The average UK house price edged down in November from a previous record high, according to the ONS (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The average UK house price edged down in November from a previous record high, according to official figures.

Property prices increased by 10.3% in the year to November 2022, slowing from 12.4% annual growth in October 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The typical UK house price in November was £295,000, which was £28,000 higher than a year earlier but a slight decrease from the previous month’s record high of £296,000, according to the ONS.

Average house prices increased over the year to £315,000 (a 10.9% annual increase) in England, to £220,000 in Wales (10.7%), to £191,000 in Scotland (5.5%) and to £176,000 in Northern Ireland (10.7%).

The report said that recent annual percentage changes in house prices have been volatile because of volatility in prices in 2021 amid changes to stamp duty.

ONS head of housing market indices, Aimee North, said: “Annual house price inflation, measured using final transaction prices, slowed in November.

“There were also monthly decreases for average house prices in England, Wales and Scotland, although the average UK house price remains higher than the same period a year ago.

“While London remains the slowest growing English region, Scotland’s annual growth was slower than London. The North West showed the highest annual growth in the year to November 2022.”

Within England, the North West was the region with the highest annual house price inflation in November, with a 13.5% increase.

London’s average house prices remain the most expensive of any region in the UK, with an average price of £542,000 in November 2022.

London was the English region with the lowest annual house price inflation, with average prices increasing by 6.3% in the year to November.

Private rental figures released by the ONS on Wednesday showed prices paid by UK tenants jumped by 4.2% in the 12 months to December 2022, accelerating from 4.0% in the 12 months to November 2022.

The latest figure was the largest annual percentage change since the records started in January 2016.

Annual private rental prices increased by 4.1% in England, 3.5% in Wales and 4.4% in Scotland in the 12 months to December.

Within England, the East Midlands recorded the highest annual percentage change in private rental prices in the 12 months to December (5.0%), while the North East and the South East had the lowest (3.8%).

Gareth Atkins, managing director, lettings, at estate agent Foxtons, said: “Looking forward, London is starting 2023 with comparable levels of rental demand and supply to 2022, which might indicate a similarly strong market to 2022’s first quarter.

“However, I suspect we’ll see the market rise more steadily than last year’s spikes, which is more akin to pre-pandemic seasonality.”

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent, said: “On the ground, since our return to work nearly three weeks ago, we have noticed the release of some pent-up demand now mortgage rates have begun to fall.”

Roger Evans, director of home finance distribution at Gatehouse Bank, said: “The property market is slowly becoming more favourable for buyers in some areas as rates stabilise a little following the turbulence of 2022.”

Jason Tebb, chief executive officer of property search website OnTheMarket.com, said: “Continuing upheaval, changes in the macro-economic climate and the chatter around mortgage rates, with fixes in particular much higher than borrowers have become accustomed to, are all bound to have affected the confidence of the average property-seeker.

“That said, while the market continues to rebalance, it is doing so in a reassuringly measured way rather than a drastic readjustment.”

