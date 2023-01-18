Fresh strikes by thousands of ambulance workers announced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Thousands of ambulance workers are to stage fresh strikes in the coming weeks in the bitter dispute over pay and staffing.

The GMB said more than 10,000 of its members, including paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff, will walk out on February 6 and 20, and March 6 and 20.

In addition, workers at West Midlands ambulance service will strike on January 23 and GMB members at North West Ambulance Service will strike on January 24.

Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: “GMB’s ambulance workers are angry. In their own words ‘they are done’.

“Our message to the Government is clear – talk pay now. Ministers have made things worse by demonising the ambulance workers who provided life and limb cover on strike days – playing political games with their scaremongering.

“The only way to solve this dispute is a proper pay offer.

“But it seems the cold, dead hands of Number 10 and 11 Downing Street are stopping this from happening.

“In the face of Government inaction, we are left with no choice but industrial action.

“GMB ambulance workers are determined, they’re not going to back down.

“It’s up for this Government to get serious on pay. We are waiting.”