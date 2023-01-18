Colleges and universities tasked with addressing inequalities

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new report has outlined measures for colleges and universities to take in a bid to address persistent inequalities in access to education.

The joint report from the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) identifies the main disadvantages facing people in further and higher education.

They have published national equality outcomes which agree targets to address the inequalities facing protected characteristics, including age, disability, gender reassignment, race, religion and sexual orientation.

Institutions will be asked to tackle these inequalities by addressing the retention, representation and success of their students and staff with the protected characteristics.

The EHRC said it is the first time equality indicators of this kind have been set in Britain.

Karen Watt, chief executive of the SFC, said: “Equality, diversity and inclusion are central to SFC’s mission and values.

Together with @EHRC we have published a new report today identifying the most persistent inequalities in Scotland’s colleges and universities and paving the way for their removal. https://t.co/5k9MVv0LLr pic.twitter.com/rZXZfoaTz5 — Scottish Funding Council (@ScotFundCouncil) January 18, 2023

“We know that participation and success rates for students studying at college or university differ for students who share different protected characteristics.

“We will work with the sector and the EHRC to address persistent inequalities. The joint report we are publishing today incorporates the views of experts in tertiary education and beyond and sets out the hardest barriers to equality we are seeking to overcome, and what students should expect in terms of fairer opportunities and outcomes in the future.”

Marcial Boo, chief executive of the EHRC, said: “Too many people still face discrimination and barriers to opportunity in higher and further education settings, whether they are students or staff.

“By acting together to address the most persistent inequalities in Scotland’s colleges and universities, we can make a lasting positive difference to people’s lives and help build a fairer country.

“This is the first time that a set of national equality outcomes have been agreed anywhere in Britain.

“As Britain’s authoritative regulator, we encourage public bodies in other sectors to look at and mirror this approach to strengthen their own compliance with the public sector equality duty.”

Over the next three years, the SFC will oversee the delivery of the equality outcomes across Scottish colleges and universities, supporting their implementation and monitoring process.