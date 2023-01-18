Call for Welsh floating windfarm supply chain to be ‘as local as possible’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Call for Welsh floating windfarm supply chain to be ‘as local as possible’

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 1.50pm
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies (Aaron Chown/PA)
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies (Aaron Chown/PA)

The UK Government will make sure building materials for a proposed floating offshore windfarm off the coast of South West Wales will be “as local as possible”.

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies told the Commons he had made the case to the Crown Estate, which is responsible for the planned windfarm in the Celtic Sea, after Labour told him that building new turbines outside of Wales would be “absolutely unconscionable”.

Tory chairman of the Welsh affairs committee, Stephen Crabb, meanwhile, urged ministers to award freeport status to Milford Haven, as it would work with “real projects, real industry” to deliver floating offshore wind.

After mentioning jobs at risk in the Welsh steel industry, shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens told the Commons: “Steel workers need a government on their side and the industry needs a partner that can provide stability and not sticking plasters.

“Floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea is a real opportunity for our steel industry and the wider supply chain in Wales, and it would also help mitigate the impact of the cost-of-living crisis for many Welsh businesses in that supply chain.

“If the Government doesn’t provide the necessary stability, we are going to see those platforms built in France and Spain and floated over to the Welsh coast which would be absolutely unconscionable.

Brexit
Chairman of the Welsh affairs committee, Stephen Crabb, urged ministers to award freeport status to Milford Haven (David Mirzoeff/PA)

“What is he doing to ensure that the Crown Estate leases will use local supply chains in Wales?”

Welsh Secretary Mr Davies replied that he had “met with Crown Estates on a number of occasions to discuss the next bidding round for the sites which are out there in the Celtic Sea”.

He added: “I have been trying to ensure that the supply chain is as local as possible.

“That is why we have supported the conversations between developers and the Crown Estate, and also why I personally visited Pembrokeshire to ensure that the growth deal there supports the new infrastructure, the dock which can allow those projects to be floated out to sea.”

Welsh affairs committee chairman Mr Crabb said: “One of the lessons of industrial policy over the last 30 years in Wales, certainly when you look at the number of failed food parks, science parks, technology parks, is that using taxpayers money on its own does not create economic activity out of thin air.”

The Preseli Pembrokeshire MP added: “Does the minister agree with me that whatever interventions we make, or Welsh Government make, has to work with the grain of the private sector?

“To that end does he recognise that the overriding strength of the Celtic freeport bid is that it does work with real projects, real industry to deliver floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea?”

European Super League reaction
Shadow Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens told the Commons: “Steel workers need a government on their side and the industry needs a partner that can provide stability and not sticking plasters” (House of Commons/PA)

Wales Office minister Dr James Davies replied: “He will know that there are decisions ongoing in terms of freeport awarding, with at least one due in Wales and an announcement to be made shortly.”

Elsewhere in the debate, Labour MP for the Rhondda Sir Chris Bryant claimed the Government had “completely binned its investment zone policy”.

He added: “Isn’t this just further evidence that we don’t have a government in this country anymore, we have just got a bunch of rapscallions squatting in ministerial offices?”

Tory MP Jonathan Gullis meanwhile criticised the Welsh Labour-run Government, claiming that “Wales gets £1.20 per head for public services for every £1 in England. Yet the Welsh Labour-run government spends less than this on their public services”.

He added: “Does the minister agree with me that ruinous Welsh Labour Government should stop wasting the money on things like the Senedd expansion and instead spend money where it is needed, tackling the backlogs in hospitals and stopping the decline of education in Wales?”

The Welsh Secretary replied: “There is money being wasted in the Senedd on, for example, up to £100 million increasing the number of Senedd members at a time of economic difficulty, and I hope that the Members chuntering on the other side of the House are listening carefully to what he has to say.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires

Editor's Picks

Most Commented