John Swinney ‘very optimistic’ about Scotland’s two green freeports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

John Swinney ‘very optimistic’ about Scotland’s two green freeports

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 7.08pm
Areas around the River Forth are covered by one of the bids (PA)
Areas around the River Forth are covered by one of the bids (PA)

John Swinney has said he is “very optimistic” about the two green freeports announced for Scotland, as he sought to reassure MSPs on environmental standards and workers’ rights.

Under a scheme jointly agreed by the UK and Scottish governments, areas around Inverness and the River Forth were announced as winners of freeport status last week.

The status offers special tax incentives and lower tariffs around ports, with the aim of stimulating economic growth.

Updating MSPs on Wednesday, the Deputy First Minister said officials from both governments had been involved in choosing the two winners from five bids representing different areas in Scotland.

Scotland budget
John Swinney said the freeports are expected to begin operating by the end of the year (Jane Barlow/PA)

He said: “The announcement last Friday marked an important milestone.

“Creation of these two green freeports will support businesses to create large numbers of good green jobs; will promote growth and regeneration; and will make a significant contribution to our transition to net zero.

“They will help us to create internationally competitive clusters of manufacturing excellence, building on specific areas of sectoral strength and able to compete on an equal footing with ports in the rest of the UK and internationally.

“Over time, they should yield real and lasting benefits to Scotland’s local, regional and national economies.

“The hard work to deliver on that promise starts now. But I am very optimistic about the potential.”

He said work is now starting on a detailed business case for each freeport and they are expected to begin operating by the end of this year.

SNP backbencher Emma Roddick asked who would be accountable for environmental standards and workers’ rights at the freeports.

Mr Swinney said: “The Scottish Government would not sign up to arrangements that would dilute any of the existing commitments.”

A governance structure will be put in place for the green freeports, he said.

Conservative MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said the announcement showed the benefits of the UK and Scottish governments working together, saying: “I would suggest that this public and Scotland’s business sector will want to see more of this going forward.”

The Deputy First minister said there was equal decision-making in the process.

He said: “Perhaps the Conservative government in London could reflect on the importance of that being the approach to how we take these things forward.”

First Minister’s Questions
Ross Greer said there is ‘nothing green about freeports’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The issue of freeports has led to disagreement between the SNP and the Scottish Greens, despite the latter party having ministers in Nicola Sturgeon’s government under a cooperation agreement.

Green MSP Ross Greer said: “There is nothing green about freeports.

“They are mini tax havens, the EU found that they attracted money laundering, smuggling and other criminal activities.

“And the last time the UK tried them they only increased regional inequality.”

Mr Swinney said the Government would remove freeport status if the areas in question breached environmental and labour requirements.

He said: “Obviously, I will try hard over the period ahead to persuade Mr Greer of the merits of the steps that we are taking.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Dundee Record Fair has closed after more than 40 years. Picture shows; George Roberston, organiser of Dundee Record Fair. Edinburgh. Supplied by George Robertson Date; 19/01/2023
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires

Editor's Picks

Most Commented