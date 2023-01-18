Levelling-up funding of £71m unveiled to boost 10 projects in Northern Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Levelling-up funding of £71m unveiled to boost 10 projects in Northern Ireland

By Press Association
January 18 2023, 10.33pm
Almost £10m will be spent creating new waterfront gardens in Bangor, Co Down (Brian Lawless/PA)
Almost £10m will be spent creating new waterfront gardens in Bangor, Co Down (Brian Lawless/PA)

The Government has said that 10 projects in Northern Ireland will share £71 million of levelling-up funding.

The funding will include almost £10 million to create new waterfront gardens in the city of Bangor, transforming the former Maghera High School into a new industrial park at a cost of £9 million and £20 million to create a new leisure and wellbeing centre in Enniskillen.

The grants also include a £5.1 million boost for 20 local rugby clubs, including new female changing rooms to help increase women’s participation in sport across Northern Ireland.

There is also £4 million pledged to rescue Belfast’s art-deco Strand Picturehouse.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the funding would create jobs and economic growth (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the investment in historically overlooked areas would create jobs and economic growth.

Mr Sunak said: “Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere.

“That’s why we are backing a number of projects with new transformational funding to level up local communities in Northern Ireland.

“By reaching even more parts of the country than before, we will build a future of optimism and pride in people’s lives and the places they call home.”

The levelling up vision was previously pioneered by former prime minister Boris Johnson, who promised to “level up” towns and communities across the UK.

Brexit
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris welcomed the funding announced for the region (Brian Lawless/PA)

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said: “From regeneration in Maghera to a brand new wellbeing centre in Enniskillen, the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund continues to deliver across Northern Ireland.

“This latest round of the fund will see £71 million invested in local infrastructure projects to support economic growth, drive regeneration, help deliver net zero and boost pride in place.

“Building on the £49 million already invested from round one of the Levelling Up Fund, this is a fantastic outcome for communities here.”

Fly Atlantic announcement
Belfast International Airport is to receive funding to purchase electric buses (Liam McBurney/PA)

Projects in Northern Ireland awarded Levelling Up Fund grants are:

– £5.1 million to modernise 20 rugby clubs from Coleraine to Clogher Valley and Limavady to Lisburn, including new female changing rooms.

– Belfast International Airport will receive £2.3 million to purchase electric buses and deliver new sustainable fuel sources.

– The city of Bangor will undergo a £9.8 million transformation to create new waterfront gardens with spaces for events and activities.

– A leisure and wellbeing centre will be created in Enniskillen with £20 million as part of a new development called ‘Lakeland’, which will provide a wide range of indoor and outdoor leisure and recreation facilities.

– More than £6 million to re-invigorate the 191-acre Carnfunnock Country Park with an upgraded visitor centre and sporting facilities.

– A new leisure and recreation centre at Camlough Lake will be built with £2.8 million, along with improved parking facilities and picnic areas.

– The development of a new leisure centre in Ballycastle with £8.1 million to support health and wellbeing across the borough.

– A £9m grant  will create new green space and recreational facilities in Maghera, including transforming the former Maghera High School into a new industrial park.

– Belfast’s art-deco Strand Picturehouse will receive £4 million to fund urgent works.

– £3.5 million to support the expansion and upgrade of the F.E. McWilliam Gallery and Studio in Banbridge.

The Government has also confirmed there will be a further round of the Levelling Up Fund.

