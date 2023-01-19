Government action to improve environment falling ‘far short’, watchdog warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Government action to improve environment falling ‘far short’, watchdog warns

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 12.05am
View of Ullswater in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)
View of Ullswater in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Government efforts to improve the natural environment in England are falling “far short” of what is needed, its green watchdog has warned.

Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) chairwoman Dame Glenys Stacey said there was “little good news to report” in the watchdog’s new assessment, with extremely worrying environmental trends such as declines in wildlife continuing.

The report warns the Government is not “demonstrably” on track on any of the 23 environmental targets – covering things from clean air and water to thriving plants and wildlife – which it looked at.

The watchdog was set up as part of the post-Brexit regime for managing England’s environment, with a role of monitoring progress on reversing harm to the natural world and acting as a regulator on green laws.

The progress report from the OEP concludes that the current pace and scale of action will not deliver the changes needed to improve the environment in England significantly and deliver on the Government’s ambition to leave it in a better state for future generations.

The legally required assessment from the watchdog covers progress in the year to March 2022, and looked at 32 trends across the natural environment.

It found nine were improving, 11 were static and eight were deteriorating.

It points to some improvements in air quality in recent years, an increase in people’s engagement with nature, and some progress on tackling climate change, with England’s greenhouse gases reducing overall.

But it says there is a “chronic decline in species abundance” across marine, freshwater and land wildlife, and the condition of habitat and land that is essential to threatened species has continued to deteriorate.

The Government is legally required to halt declines in species abundance by 2030, and the OEP report said it must “change gear immediately” to provide bigger, better and more joined-up habitats.

It also said the Government must incentivise famers and landowners to play their full part in delivering environmental goals.

Ministers need to take account of the likely future climate as they make plans for the environment or risk being outpaced by the changes that are happening, the report said.

On the 23 environmental targets looked at, in 14 of them Government progress was not on track, and in some cases significantly so, while nine could not be assessed.

Government data shows many targets, including improving water quality and halting declines in species populations, are at significant risk of being missed, the report said.

Progress towards adapting to a changing climate is poor, the OEP warned.

The Government’s 25 Year Environment Plan is its first Environmental Improvement Plan, which is required under the 2021 Environment Act, and was assessed by the OEP for the report.

Dame Glenys said: “Progress on delivery of the 25 Year Environment Plan has fallen far short of what is needed to meet Government’s ambition to leave the environment in a better state for future generations.

“There have been recent improvements in air quality and people’s engagement with nature, as Covid lockdowns changed the way we live our lives.

“But many extremely worrying environmental trends remain unchecked, including a chronic decline in species abundance.

“Using the data and information available, our assessment shows that the current pace and scale of action will not deliver the changes necessary to significantly improve the environment in England.”

But she said there was a clear opportunity to change course, with the Government due to publish a refreshed long-term Environmental Improvement Plan later in January.

She called for meaningful cross-departmental plans to protect, restore and improve the environment, a “true focus” on delivery, and for the Government to be bold and prioritise the areas that most need attention.

Philip Dunne, chairman of the parliamentary Environmental Audit Committee, said: “It is deeply disappointing that progress against so many crucial targets is falling short of what is needed to secure nature recovery.

“We face a nature and climate emergency and the importance of restoring nature cannot be overestimated.

“In its refreshed Environmental Improvement Plan, due to be published shortly, the Government has the opportunity to set clear and ambitious – but achievable – targets to address the worrying decline of nature.”

A Defra spokesperson said: “Since the publication of the 25 Year Environment Plan in 2018, we have funded new nature recovery projects spanning over 120,000 hectares, increased our tree planting rates and started work on the restoration of our peatlands at a landscape scale.

“Our international efforts through our presidency of Cop26 and leadership at Cop15 also placed nature at the heart of tackling the twin challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

“Building on our landmark Environment Act and its ambitious long-term targets, our Environmental Improvement Plan will soon set out the comprehensive action this Government will take to reverse the decline in nature, achieve our net zero goals and deliver cleaner air and water.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
View of Ullswater in the Lake District (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented