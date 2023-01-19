Lenders expect default rates on loans to households and businesses to increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lenders expect default rates on loans to households and businesses to increase

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 10.57am
Lenders expect the availability of mortgages and other credit to households to decrease by the end of February 2023, a survey shows (Joe Giddens/PA)
Lenders expect the availability of mortgages and other credit to households to decrease by the end of February 2023, a survey shows (Joe Giddens/PA)

Some households could find it tougher to get a mortgage and other types of credit in the coming months, amid lenders’ expectations that more may default on loans.

Lenders expect the availability of mortgages and other credit to households to decrease by the end of February 2023, the Bank of England’s Credit Conditions Survey found.

Lenders also reported that the lengths of interest-free periods on credit cards for both balance transfers and purchases decreased towards the end of 2022, and are expected to fall further in early 2023.

Default rates on mortgages and non-mortgage loans to households are predicted by lenders to increase in early 2023, the survey found.

Default rates are also expected to increase for businesses of all sizes.

The availability of credit to the corporate sector is also predicted by lenders to slightly decrease by the end of February.

Demand from households for mortgages to buy homes is expected to decrease in the coming months, but it is thought re-mortgaging demand will increase slightly.

Households’ demand for credit card borrowing is expected to decrease slightly.

Among businesses, demand for loans is expected to be unchanged among small businesses and is predicted to to decrease for medium-sized and large businesses.

The Credit Conditions Survey of banks and building societies is carried out every quarter, as part of the Bank’s mission to maintain financial stability.

The findings do not necessarily reflect the Bank’s own views on credit conditions.

Lenders were asked to report changes in the three months to the end of November 2022 compared with the period between June and August.

They were also asked about their expectations for December 2022 to the end of February 2023.

The survey for the latest report was carried out between November 21 and December 9 2022 so any impact from more recent developments will not be captured.

Justin Moy, founder at broker EHF Mortgages, based in Chelmsford in Essex, said: “Demand was initially strong in the early autumn as a number of borrowers moved to secure decent deals before the mini-budget.”

But when mortgage rates quickly increased, he said many borrowers “were either panicking or biding their time”.

Kylie-Ann Gatecliffe, director at broker KAG Financial, based in Selby in Yorkshire, said: “I believe we will see more (defaults) this year as people feel the squeeze from a winter of rising energy costs.

“One point of concern is that lenders expect the availability of mortgages to decrease in the next quarter.”

