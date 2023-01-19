Energy bills forecast to fall in second half of 2023 after spring spike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Energy bills forecast to fall in second half of 2023 after spring spike

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 11.41am
The amount that the average household pays will rise from April, but fall back to similar levels to today from the start of July, a new forecast suggests (Jacob King/PA)
The amount that the average household pays will rise from April, but fall back to similar levels to today from the start of July, a new forecast suggests (Jacob King/PA)

Energy bills could be hundreds of pounds lower than previously thought in the latter half of this year but only after a spike in the spring, new analysis has suggested.

The average household’s energy bill might hit around £2,200 a year from July, around £300 less than previously thought, experts at Cornwall Insight said.

It is around the same as an average family pays today after the Government support has been factored in.

Without backing from the Government the average household would pay £4,279 per year for their energy bills between January and April – the level of the Ofgem price cap.

But the Government has overridden the price cap with a promise to pick up the difference and ensure that average bills are £2,500. It has also been sending £400 to every household in the country between October and March.

From April the support gets less generous and will only reduce average bills to £3,000.

The new forecasts, from Cornwall Insight, suggest that Ofgem’s price cap will be set at £3,209 from the start of April, around £300 less than its previous forecast just two weeks ago.

This will not reduce the amount that households pay, as it will still be overridden by the less generous Government guarantee. It will however mean that the guarantee costs the Government less money.

After that, the price cap will fall again to £2,201 from July and rise slightly to £2,241 from October to the end of the year, the energy consultancy said.

If these forecasts come true – which is far from certain as gas prices change daily – it will mean that the Government support for energy bills in practice ends in July as bills will naturally be lower than the cap that ministers have promised to enforce.

Gas prices have plummeted in recent weeks, and have more than halved since early December.

But while wholesale gas is cheaper than it has been for over a year at around 150p per therm, this is still around three times higher than at the beginning of 2021.

Dr Craig Lowrey, principal consultant at Cornwall Insight, warned that things could rapidly turn around again if global markets get spooked.

“As our price cap forecasts fall yet again, it is only natural that people will begin to assume our predictions will stay on a downward trajectory,” he said.

“But we really don’t have a precedent to look at to work out how the market will evolve in 2023.”

Cornwall and other experts have long forecast that energy prices are not going to fall back to what used to be considered “normal” levels until the end of the decade, if at all.

“So, some perspective must be maintained,” Dr Lowrey said.

“The cap predictions for April remain nearly three times what a typical household was paying pre-pandemic, and as the Energy Price Guarantee rises, some households could be left with hundreds of pounds added to their April bills.

“We do not know what will happen over the coming months and there is a long way to go before anyone can be certain what the true unit rates will be beyond the summer.

“So, while declining wholesale markets and cap forecasts may be a reason to feel cheerful, nothing is guaranteed in this new European energy market.

“Reading too much, too early, into prices falling, could be just as risky as reading too much, too early into prices rising.

“Policy really needs to be ‘on notice’ of sudden changes, and both elastic and responsive in such an environment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
The amount that the average household pays will rise from April, but fall back to similar levels to today from the start of July, a new forecast suggests (Jacob King/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented