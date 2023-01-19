Social care pay should rise but it must be properly funded – Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Social care pay should rise but it must be properly funded – Sturgeon

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 1.31pm
Labour has called for an immediate pay increase for social care staff (PA)
Nicola Sturgeon has said she wants to increase pay in the social care sector in a “properly funded way”, labelling Labour’s proposals on the issue “incoherent”.

At First Minister’s Questions, Anas Sarwar urged the Scottish Government to improve the pay for those working in social care.

He said the recent pay increase amounted to 3.8% – about 40p an hour – which is “nowhere near enough”.

First Ministers Questions
Anas Sarwar said care staff are leaving to work in supermarkets and coffee chains (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Labour leader said: “Forty pence more in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis doesn’t feel like much of an award to these workers and is not going to address the ongoing workforce crisis.

“Why can’t the First Minister see there is no solution to the NHS crisis without a solution to the social care crisis?”

Highlighting that 75% of care homes are reporting vacancies, he continued: “We heard yesterday that staff are leaving to work in Sainsbury’s, Costa and Lidl because they are getting better pay and better conditions.”

He called for pay to immediately increase to £12 an hour, and then to £15.

Mr Sarwar said the Government’s planned National Care Service (NCS) is expected to cost £1.3 billion to set up, and he repeated calls for it to be paused.

Nicola Sturgeon
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she wants to increase the pay of social care staff, but in a ‘properly funded way’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ms Sturgeon said the current rate of £10.90 an hour for social care staff is the same as in Wales, where Labour are in government.

She said her Government intends to increase pay further, but Labour’s proposals would cost an additional £1.75 billion.

The First Minister said: “Labour haven’t set out what they propose to cut as a consequence.

“We want to see pay increase further, but we have to do that in a properly funded way.

“That is responsible government.”

She said Labour’s calls to pause the NCS in order to pay for a salary increase this year are “an example of the completely irresponsible and incoherent approach Labour takes to budgeting”.

