Starmer calls for ‘clean power alliance’ at Davos and criticises Sunak’s absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Starmer calls for ‘clean power alliance’ at Davos and criticises Sunak’s absence

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 2.17pm Updated: January 19 2023, 4.22pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a ‘clean power alliance’ of nations leading the climate change effort (Markus Schreiber/AP)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called for a ‘clean power alliance’ of nations leading the climate change effort (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Sir Keir Starmer has called for a “clean power alliance” of countries at the forefront of climate ambition to accelerate action and bring down energy prices.

The Labour leader also criticised Rishi Sunak’s absence at the World Economic Forum in Davos, and said his own attendance alongside shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is a “statement of intent” of the UK’s increased presence on the global stage under a Labour government.

Speaking in a panel discussion on “repowering the world,” Sir Keir set out his vision for an international alliance that would operate as an “inverse Opec”, referring to the cartel of oil-producing countries.

He said: “One of the things that I am proposing is a clean power alliance where countries that are in the advance when it comes to net-zero share information, co-operate and share investment with a view to driving the global prices down.

“So, this is an inverse Opec, if you like. Instead of trying to ensure prices stay at a certain level, it’s to drive them down, to see the common benefit, whether it’s in the UK or across the globe.

“If we could get that alliance working together, then I think that will be a big step in the right direction.”

Sir Keir has pledged to make the UK a clean energy superpower by 2030 and create a publicly-owned energy company within Labour’s first year in office.

He said that under a Labour government, there would be no new investment in oil and gas.

Switzerland Davos Forum
Sir Keir Starmer, right, was speaking during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Markus Schreiber/AP)

“What we’ve said about oil and gas is there does need to be a transition.

“Obviously, it will play its part during that transition, but not new investment, not new fields up in the North Sea, because we need to go towards net-zero, we need to ensure that renewable energy is where we go next.”

Sir Keir was joined on the panel by speakers including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and US Senator Joe Manchin.

Neither Mr Sunak nor Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are attending the annual gathering of international movers and shakers in the exclusive Swiss ski resort, although the Government is being represented by Business Secretary Grant Shapps and International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch.

Sir Keir said: “I think our Prime Minister should have showed up at Davos.

“One of the things that’s been impressed on me since I’ve been here is the absence of the United Kingdom.

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves
Sir Keir Starmer is at the Davos summit with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (PA)

“That’s why it’s really important that I’m here and that our shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is here as a statement of intent that should there be a change of government – and I hope there will be – the United Kingdom will play its part on the global stage in a way I think it probably hasn’t in recent years.”

Downing Street said Mr Sunak “continues to focus on delivering for the British people” as he made a series of visits across the north of England to highlight his £2.1 billion levelling-up spending.

A No 10 spokesman said: “I’d also point to the fact we’ve been actively represented in Davos by the Business Sec and the Trade Sec who were there to build relationships with other countries around the world while making sure the UK’s voice is heard.”

He pointed towards the Cop27 climate summit and G20 conference among other events to argue “we are active on the international stage and we will continue to be”.

The Labour leader also blamed the UK’s economic woes on the lack of a strategic plan for growth and a “sense of instability and drift” caused by the recent turmoil in the Tory party.

He said: “We’ve got all the attributes for investment, we just need to create the circumstances, the environment in which we can change around what I think is the drift.

“The fact that our Prime Minister is not here I think is evidence of the drift. And we intend to reverse that.”

Ms Reeves used her appearance at Davos to “send a message” that under Labour “the British economy will be open for business again”.

“Part of that is sorting out some of the mess of the Brexit deal of a couple of years ago, which has seen our exports fall and jobs move abroad in many cases,” she said.

Echoing Sir Keir’s criticism of the absent Mr Sunak and Mr Hunt, she said: “Somebody has got to be an ambassador for Britain, and the Prime Minister and the Chancellor of my country are not here.

“Labour want to form the next government and so we think it’s really important to be here talking to business and investors about our plans for the future.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. Picture shows; Incident at Premier shop in Broughty Ferry. . Broughty Ferry. Supplied by Premier store Broughty Ferry Date; 18/01/2023
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Bobby Morrison and his brother Dale set up Kartel in 2014. Image: Kartel.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council. Image: Supplied
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Mark Kilgallon has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

The SNP want to launch a National Care Service by 2026. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee City councillors explain why National Care Service plans should be paused or scrapped
Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
Councillor Roisin Smith and Kathryn Baker, chief executive of Tayside Council on Alcohol, which leads Dundee's Pause programme. Image: DC Thomson
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
William Black at an earlier hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man seriously assaulted in Bell Street, Dundee Picture shows; Bell Street . Bell Street . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 19/01/2023
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre

Editor's Picks

Most Commented