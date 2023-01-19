Levelling up fund ‘completely corrupt’ ministers are told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Levelling up fund ‘completely corrupt’ ministers are told

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 2.35pm
Labour former minister Sir Chris Bryant claimed the levelling up fund was “completely corrupt” (Yui Mok/PA)
Labour former minister Sir Chris Bryant claimed the levelling up fund was “completely corrupt” (Yui Mok/PA)

Tory MPs have expressed disappointment that projects in their areas did not receive cash from the latest round of levelling up funding, as ministers faced accusations of corruption.

Labour former minister Sir Chris Bryant claimed the levelling up fund was “completely corrupt”, following the announcement of how the latest round of funding would be spent.

Tory backbenchers meanwhile told ministers they were disappointed their areas had not been selected for funding, claiming their local councils had worked “really hard” on bids.

The criticism came after ministers insisted areas outside of London and the South East received more money per capita in the second round of bidding.

Rhondda MP Sir Chris told the Commons: “In the 18th century, a government minister used to stand at the end of the parliamentary session at the entrance to Westminster Hall and reward MPs who voted loyally with the Government throughout the year with dollops of cash.

“I am not trying to give ideas to the Government and I hope everybody would accept that is utterly corrupt.”

He added: “I also happen to think that the operation of the levelling up fund and the operation of the towns fund is completely corrupt because it is not based on need, it is not based on the poorest communities in the country, it is not based on levelling up.

“It is discretionary and it is competitive, which rigs itself deliberately against the poorest communities in the land, as we have seen over the last 24 hours.”

The Labour MP called for a debate in government time “on corruption in the operation of slush funds in this country”.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt told Sir Chris he was “able and equipped” to investigate the matter further as chairman of the committee on standards, and insisted that bids for funding “were not assessed by ministers”.

Cabinet meeting
Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt (Aaron Chown/PA)

She added: “I would finally say to him, because of the way he has put his question, that he has slight form in accusing people of doing things which on investigation they have turned out not to do.

“It was very recently he accused one of my colleagues of manhandling somebody who turned out not to have been handled at all. I would just urge a little caution in how he makes such accusations.”

Sir Chris accused Tory ministers of manhandling Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford through the voting lobby during a controversial vote on fracking last year.

Commons authorities investigated the claims and found no evidence that bullying took place.

Conservative MPs meanwhile aired their frustrations that levelling up bids in their areas were unsuccessful.

Stroud MP Siobhan Baillie said Stroud District Council “worked really hard” on its bid and that she wanted to ensure that people from the council could have meetings to “to improve our application”.

Conservative MP Robbie Moore (Keighley) said: “It is incredibly disappointing that Keighley was not successful in its bid for additional levelling up fund monies over and above the £33.6 million that had already been ring-fenced for the town through the towns fund.”

“After discussions with the department, I understand that Bradford council’s application for the funds was not detailed enough to meet the standard for a successful bid,” he said, asking for civil servants to write to the council “urgently” to explain how it could significantly enhance the quality of their bids.

Communities minister Lucy Frazer insisted areas outside London and the south east have received more money per capita from the second round of the levelling up fund.

Labour’s Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East) called on the Government to “end this ridiculous charade of favouritism and truly level up places like Nottingham”.

But Ms Frazer replied: “I am sorry the honourable lady was not successful, but the area as a whole has been successful.

“As I mentioned, the areas outside London and the South East have received more per capita than London and the south east. I would recommend that she looks forward to the third round.”

