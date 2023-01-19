More than 7m captive birds have died or been culled for bird flu disease control

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 7m captive birds have died or been culled for bird flu disease control

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 2.47pm Updated: January 19 2023, 4.10pm
Millions of captive birds have either died of bird flu or been culled for disease control, Defra said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Millions of captive birds have either died of bird flu or been culled for disease control, Defra said (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than seven million captive birds have died of bird flu or been culled for disease control since an outbreak started in October 2021, the Government said.

Labour said the figures show the equivalent of 17,000 birds died or were culled every day and claimed the Government has “failed to grip this crisis”.

There have been 279 cases of H5N1, avian influenza, in England since the outbreak started in October 2021, according to figures released this week by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Farming minister Mark Spencer told MPs: “To prevent further spread of avian influenza, birds on an infected premises are humanely culled.

Mark Spencer
Farming minister Mark Spencer (James Manning/PA)

“During the current highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 outbreak (October 26 2021 to January 10 2023) 7.48 million birds have died or been culled for avian influenza disease control purposes, including 4.59 million chickens, 1.79 million turkeys, 980,000 ducks, 48,000 geese, 31,000 quail, 35,000 gamebirds and 7,000 other captive birds.”

Defra said the figures are UK-wide and showed both captive birds that died of avian influenza and those that were culled for disease control, but could not provide a breakdown of the number of captive birds that died as a result of the disease.

The latest statistics were released in response to a written parliamentary question from Labour’s shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon.

Mr McMahon told the PA news agency: “The Government has just admitted that 7.48 million birds have died or been culled for avian influenza disease control purposes between October 26 2021 to January 10 2023. That’s the equivalent of 17,000 every day.

“Labour has been pressing the Government for over a year on its preparedness to deal with an avian flu outbreak, and the figures announced show the Conservatives have failed to grip this crisis.

Jim McMahon at Labour Party conference
Shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The Secretary of State should come to Parliament urgently to give our farmers the clarity they need that the Government has a plan and a strong response in place to protect our farms and support all those affected.”

The Government said in November that 3.2 million birds died or were culled for avian influenza disease control purposes between October 2021 and September 2022, and that the figure was 2.8 million between October 2022 and November.

The Government said in November the figures represent a “small proportion”, then 0.6%, of overall yearly poultry production, which Mr Spencer said was “circa 20 million birds slaughtered for human consumption per week”.

Currently, in England, all poultry and captive birds must be housed indoors.

In October last year the Government said it introduced strengthened biosecurity measures that were brought in as part of an avian influenza prevention zone.

NFU poultry board chairman James Mottershead said: “The British poultry sector has experienced an unprecedented year with record levels of avian influenza, which is devastating family farm businesses across the country.

“We have seen how stringent biosecurity measures can help reduce the risk of avian influenza and we urge all bird keepers to remain vigilant, whether you are a professional poultry farmer or someone who keeps a small number of hens in their garden.

“Alongside poultry farmers doing all they can to minimise disease risk, it’s crucial for the government and industry to work together to develop a vaccine as quickly as possible. This will enable much needed additional protection for the national poultry flock, wild birds and farm businesses.”

