Highest number of Scottish-domiciled students at university

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The number of Scottish-domiciled students enrolling at universities north of the border has hit its highest level on record.

Figures released by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) on Thursday show the number rose from 180,170 in 2020-21 to 183,025 in 2021-22.

The figure has increased by more than 20,000 since 2017-18, when 160,875 Scottish students enrolled.

Higher education minister Jamie Hepburn said: “It is hugely encouraging to see a record number of Scottish-domiciled students taking advantage of the world-class universities on our doorstep. These figures demonstrate the continued strength of our university sector.

A record number of Scottish students enrolled in our country’s world-class universities in 2021-22. The latest Higher Education Student Statistics also show that the number of students who qualified during this period was higher than ever. More ➡️ https://t.co/8rnCbStXNN pic.twitter.com/sT8C6eGLP8 — ScotGov Education (@ScotGovEdu) January 19, 2023

“We continue to make progress to widen access, with a record number of students from Scotland’s most deprived communities securing a place at university.

“We are committed to the principle that access to education should be based on the ability to learn. Every child growing up in Scotland should have an equal chance of attending university, regardless of their background and circumstances.”

The number of EU students enrolling in Scotland dropped sharply in the last year.

In 2021-22, 17,140 started university, compared to 20,550 the previous year.

Mr Hepburn said the drop is “bitterly disappointing”, describing it as an “inevitable consequence” of Brexit.