Mountain to climb to resolve NI Protocol issues, says Irish deputy PM

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Mountain to climb to resolve NI Protocol issues, says Irish deputy PM

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 6.57pm
Tanaiste Micheal Martin (PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin (PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier has urged patience with the negotiations to resolve the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute, insisting a mountain has to be climbed.

Micheal Martin said the UK and EU negotiators still needed to overcome “formidable challenges” if they were to find an agreed solution to cutting red tape on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

While speculation continues to mount that London and Brussels are on the path to striking a deal over post-Brexit trading arrangements, Mr Martin said the talks should be given “time and space”.

Mr Martin joined UK ministerial counterparts at a meeting of the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin on Thursday.

British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (Brian Lawless/PA)

Commenting on the prospects of a deal on the protocol, he said: “The issues are very challenging.

“So, I don’t understate the formidable challenges and the mountain that has to be climbed.

“So, I do think it’s worth the effort.”

Mr Martin added: “It makes sense to be patient here and just to see how this evolves and unfolds.”

The protocol impasse has led to the collapse of devolution in Northern Ireland, with the DUP insisting it will not lift its veto on Stormont powersharing until the protocol’s economic barriers on GB-NI trade are removed.

Both London and Brussels are keen to secure a breakthrough that would facilitate the return to the devolved institutions in Belfast before April’s landmark 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace agreement.

Earlier on Thursday, Irish premier Leo Varadkar made clear that while it would be “really good” to secure a deal before the anniversary, it was not a hard deadline.

“It is a real shame that the institutions created by the agreement are not really functioning, particularly the assembly, the executive and the north-south bodies,” he told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“And I think that’s a real shame. So, it would be really good I think if we could have an agreement and the institutions operating again by April.

“But if that’s not possible, that’s not going to cause us to stop.

“So it isn’t an absolute deadline in law or anything like that.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, who also attended the intergovernmental conference in Dublin, expressed hope that a breakthrough on EU/UK talks could deliver a solution that facilitates the return of Stormont powersharing.

However, he declined to offer any detail on the state of the negotiations between London and Brussels.

“I’m working with what I know I think we can deliver and let’s not pre-empt anything,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union can bring forward and I very much hope that we can move forward from there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Karen Kennedy, who worked as manager at the New County Hotel in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy finds itself at centre of controversy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
The former Toys R Us store in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Sam McMahon and Matthew Gaughan inside Discovery Beers on Nethergate. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Image:PA
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Inside the Wheatsheaf Inn in Kirkcaldy. Image: Admiral Taverns.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Levenmouth Swimming Pool & Sports Centre was impacted on Tuesday. Image: Google
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

McNulty in action for United. Image: SNS
Marc McNulty seals shock United States switch - and joins another former Dundee United…
David Sutherland, Beano artist, who has died aged 89.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Dundee in lockdown January 2021. Copyright Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
Tanaiste Micheal Martin (PA)
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Max Gillies has joined Forfar on loan from Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
A Traveller camp at the location of the proposed stopover site in North Muirton in 2020. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni made his Newcastle debut in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Lawyer Mike Dailly.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets

Editor's Picks

Most Commented