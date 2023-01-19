Heaton-Harris and Steve Baker not in attendance at ERG meeting with DUP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heaton-Harris and Steve Baker not in attendance at ERG meeting with DUP

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 8.15pm
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (left) and Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker (PA)
Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (left) and Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker (PA)

Former ERG chairs and current Northern Ireland Office colleagues Chris Heaton-Harris and Steve Baker have said they did not attend this week’s meeting of the Eurosceptic Tory MPs and the DUP.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson held talks with Conservative members of the European Research Group in London on Tuesday.

The discussions came as the DUP seeks to shore up support for its opposition to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol amid mounting speculation the Government is moving towards striking a deal with the EU on the contentious post-Brexit trading arrangements.

Brexit
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is blocking the functioning of powersharing in Northern Ireland in protest at the protocol and says it will only countenance a return to Stormont if the economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland are scrapped.

A compromise deal between London and Brussels could fall short of what the DUP is demanding and the party is keen to secure the support of Tory Eurosceptics to avoid being isolated if London and Brussels serve up a deal that it opposes.

Northern Ireland Secretary Mr Heaton-Harris and NIO minister Steve Baker were previously leading figures in the ERG through the Brexit process.

Since becoming ministers in Government, they have been involved in efforts to thaw relations with the EU, and in particular the Irish government.

Both Conservative politicians joined ministerial counterparts from Ireland at a meeting of the British Irish Intergovermental Conference in Dublin on Thursday.

Afterwards they were asked whether they attended the meeting between the ERG and DUP.

Mr Baker replied: “I was not at that meeting no, but I do see Jeffery often and I see my great friends in ERG often, but I was not at that meeting.”

Mr Heaton-Harris added:  “I’m afraid I wasn’t either.”

He then joked:  “Not flipping invited again.”

British Irish Intergovernmental Conference in Dublin
Mr Heaton-Harris (second left) and Mr Baker (right) with Tanaiste Micheal Martin (left) Ireland Minister for Justice Simon Harris at the British Irish Intergovernmental Conference (Brian Lawless/PA)

Later, Mr Baker spoke in warm terms about improving relations with the Irish government as he described Thursday’s engagement as a “great success”.

“We’ve met together in a spirit of goodwill and authentic cooperation,” he said.

Mr Baker said the UK/Irish link-up was a “fundamental relationship”.

“Actually, I’m very proud that two former ERG chairmen have been part of completely transforming… this relationship,” he said.

“And I’m pleased because we’re now on a positive trajectory together, and we’re going to work together.

“We’re always going to face problems, but we’re going to face those problems together and rise to them. And I’m very pleased and proud of our work today and the work that’s brought us to this point.”

He added: “I very much hope we’ll bring the DUP and Eurosceptic MPs to the same positive place in our relations with Ireland”.

