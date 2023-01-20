Retailers struggled over Christmas as embattled shoppers cut back on spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Retailers struggled over Christmas as embattled shoppers cut back on spending

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 7.26am Updated: January 20 2023, 9.36am
The vital Christmas period proved tougher for UK retailers than experts forecast, new official data shows (PA)
The vital Christmas period proved tougher for UK retailers than experts forecast, new official data shows (PA)

The hopes that retailers would have the first good Christmas in three years were dashed on Friday as new figures showed the sector sold far less than expected as shoppers tightened their belts.

One small business owner said that she only had “a couple of sales” from regular customers in the vital month of December as shoppers struggled with the cost-of-living crisis.

Retail sales volumes were estimated to have dropped by 1% in December, the second month of decline, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It was far worse than the 0.5% rise that experts had been expecting, according to a consensus from Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“December was a whitewash, with only a couple of sales from customers who come back to me every year as they trust that I will do my best and understand the challenges I’m facing,” said Heather Moore, who owns online art shop The Peacock And The Printmaker.

“I am doing a lot of work on my website but I am concerned about the slow pace of sales due to the cost-of-living crisis.”

She was one of the online retailers who faced a double hit as postal strikes meant shoppers returned to high street stores, rather than risk delayed deliveries.

The proportion of online sales fell to 25.4% in December, from 25.9% the month before.

It is the latest sign of the pressure the cost-of-living crisis is putting on households up and down the country.

ONS deputy director for surveys and economic indicators, Heather Bovill, said: “Retail sales dropped again in December with feedback suggesting consumers cut back on their Christmas shopping due to affordability concerns.

“After last month’s boost as shoppers stocked up early, food sales fell back again in December with supermarkets reporting this was due to increased food prices and the rising cost of living.

“Online sales dipped with feedback indicating postal strikes were leading people towards purchasing more goods instore.”

The data showed that shopping volumes fell by 3% in 2022 as a whole, compared to a 5.2% increase in 2021, when the economy was bouncing back from Covid-19.

Spending in non-food shops dropped by 2.1% during the month.

Sales in food stores proved more resilient, with just a 0.3% drop in December. Sales in these shops had risen 1% in November, leading some to speculate buyers were stocking up early for Christmas.

Sales volumes were 1.7% below their February 2020 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Many of the cost pressures bearing down on retailers and their customers remain in 2023, with high energy costs, the war in Ukraine, and domestic labour shortages all taking their toll.

“However, BRC modelling suggests the situation will improve in the second half of the year.”

Gabriella Dickens, senior UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said: “Heavy snowfall and intensifying strike action in December likely contributed to the further drop in retail sales, but the underlying picture is weak too.

“The month-to-month fall pushed retail sales volumes 2.5% below their average level in 2019, the largest shortfall since February 2021, when the UK economy still was in lockdown.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
The vital Christmas period proved tougher for UK retailers than experts forecast, new official data shows (PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
The vital Christmas period proved tougher for UK retailers than experts forecast, new official data shows (PA)
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented