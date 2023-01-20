Criticism over failure to include glass in deposit return scheme for bottles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Criticism over failure to include glass in deposit return scheme for bottles

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 1.16pm
England, Wales and Northern Ireland are following Scotland by announcing they will introduce the new scheme to incentivise recycling in 2025 (Steve Parsons/PA)
England, Wales and Northern Ireland are following Scotland by announcing they will introduce the new scheme to incentivise recycling in 2025 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Recyclers will get money back for returning plastic bottles and drinks cans under a deposit return scheme but concerns have been raised about delays and failures to include glass.

England, Wales and Northern Ireland are following Scotland by announcing they will introduce the new scheme to incentivise recycling in 2025.

But critics said the three nations were acting too slowly, with Scotland planning to launch its 20p refundable rate later this year.

While Wales will follow Scotland by including glass returns, England and Northern Ireland will not.

A sum, possibly also 20p but yet to be confirmed outside Scotland, will be added to single-use drinks containers and refunded when returned to designated sites.

Philip Dunne, who chairs the Commons Environmental Audit Committee, welcomed the scheme but said “it is disappointing to learn that the scheme will not come in until 2025, given the length of time the Government has spent pondering the issue”.

The Tory MP described the failure to include glass in England as a “missed opportunity”.

In 2019, the Conservatives’ manifesto vowed to introduce a deposit scheme “to incentivise people to recycle plastic and glass”.

Steve Hynd, from the City to Sea campaign, said: “There is a pattern emerging in this Government’s approach of delays, half-measures, and broken promises.

“Their deposit return scheme is running years late, will reportedly only include some containers, and crucially breaks their own manifesto promises.

“In the face of the overlapping plastic and climate crisis we simply cannot afford such reckless dillydallying.”

He said it was “obviously nonsense” for England to have a “less ambitious” scheme than in Wales and Scotland, adding: “This decision further challenges the functionality of our internal markets and risks further constitutional unease just because Westminster doesn’t have half the ambition levels of the devolved administrations.”

Surfers Against Sewage’s Amy Slack said the “much delayed” announcement appeared to be “a huge missed opportunity”.

“The Government has rolled back on its 2019 manifesto commitment to include glass, one of the most environmentally damaging materials,” she said.

“This is frankly nonsensical and puts England at odds with systems being introduced in Scotland and Wales, hindering UK-wide compatibility.”

Around 14 billion plastic drinks bottles and nine billion drinks cans are used in the UK every year, many of which are condemned to landfill, the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs said.

The new scheme aims to ensure 85% fewer drinks containers are thrown away after three years of its launch.

Rebecca Pow, the environment minister in the UK Government, said it will be a “simple and effective system” to help “people reduce litter and recycle more easily”.

“We want to support people who want to do the right thing to help stop damaging plastics polluting our green spaces or floating in our oceans and rivers,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
To go with story by Maggie Miller. Samantha Paton, owner and founder of Isolated Heroes - a Dundee fashion house. Picture shows; Samantha Paton . Unknown. Courtesy Claire Granger Date; Unknown
Q&A: Getting to know Samantha Paton, founder of Dundee fashion house that dressed Miley…
4
Brian Cox and David Clegg in conversation at DC Thomson HQ in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Brian Cox tells Courier subscribers of his ‘proudest moment’ filming Succession in Dundee
4
5
England, Wales and Northern Ireland are following Scotland by announcing they will introduce the new scheme to incentivise recycling in 2025 (Steve Parsons/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people being accused of immigration offences.
Perth bus tycoon Dame Ann Gloag facing ‘human trafficking’ charge
8
Eriksson could lift the Superliga title. Image: SNS
Dundee United keeper Carljohan Eriksson seals loan switch to Danish league leaders
9
Matthew Dewar appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth drugs-on-wheels dealer caught with £4k of cocaine and cash hidden in his pants
10
Jade and her son Caron. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

More from The Courier

Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
‘Long term decline’ in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were 'bored as f**k'
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
England, Wales and Northern Ireland are following Scotland by announcing they will introduce the new scheme to incentivise recycling in 2025 (Steve Parsons/PA)
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Dundee University's life sciences building. Image: Dundee University.
Dundee start-up aims to build global vaccine business
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
United defeated Stirling University on Saturday. Image: SNS
Scottish Cup draw: Dundee United host Kilmarnock as Premiership opposition await Raith Rovers if…
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon's 'human trafficking'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented