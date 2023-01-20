NHS still seeing very acute demands, says Sturgeon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS still seeing very acute demands, says Sturgeon

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 1.46pm Updated: January 20 2023, 3.56pm
The First Minister chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)
The First Minister chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)

The NHS is still experiencing “very acute demands” despite slight improvements this week, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking after a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Resilience Committee (SGoRR) on Friday, also attended by the Deputy First Minister, Health Secretary and other cabinet members, the First Minister said there were still “very acute demands” on the health service.

Ms Sturgeon heard updates on respiratory illness, hospital capacity and work being done to alleviate delayed discharges, according to the Scottish Government.

The NHS has struggled over the winter, with waiting times at record levels, along with delayed discharges.

However, A&E waiting times improved slightly this week, with 57.3% of attendances waiting more than four hours in the week up to January 8, compared with 56% the week before.

The Scottish Government announced a number of plans to ease the pressure, including urging health boards to reassess discharge plans and buy up care home beds to ease pressure caused by delayed discharges.

“There is no doubt that we are still seeing very acute demands across most of the health and social care system,” the First Minister said.

“That means it remains important to continue to pursue every avenue to improve the flow of patients through hospitals, and to ensure people are able to safely leave when they are fit for discharge.

“The measures discussed at SGoRR today are all helping to address these issues, but we remain indebted to the incredible efforts of staff right across the health and social care system for their commitment and hard work during this extremely challenging winter.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf will also visit NHS24 recruits in Glasgow on Friday, it was announced, who will form part of the 200 new staff to be brought into the service by the end of March under Scottish Government plans.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Yousaf said: “These new staff will provide a valuable contribution to the service, which has faced an extremely busy Festive period.

“The pressures of Covid-19, flu and Strep A have all contributed to heightened demand on NHS24’s services, both via 111 and through NHS Inform.”

“While waiting times to access the 111 service have sometimes been longer than usual because of the scale of demand, the overwhelming majority of callers were dealt with through that initial contact, without the need to be placed in any queues to receive a call back from clinicians.”

“We announced last week that NHS24 will recruit an extra 200 new staff by the end of March.

“The service has already brought 40 whole-time equivalent call operators, call handlers and clinical supervisors on board in the run-up to Christmas.”

“The demand for services across the wider NHS remains extremely high and these new recruits will play a vital role in helping to bolster our NHS 24 services.”

