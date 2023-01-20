Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi ‘paid penalty in seven-figure HMRC settlement’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi ‘paid penalty in seven-figure HMRC settlement’

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 2.44pm Updated: January 20 2023, 5.00pm
Nadhim Zahawi (Victoria Jones/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi (Victoria Jones/PA)

Tory party chairman Nadhim Zahawi faces fresh questions over his tax affairs after he was accused of paying a penalty as part of a multi-million pound settlement with HMRC.

The former Chancellor, who attends Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet, has been under pressure since it was reported that he paid a seven-figure sum to end a dispute.

Now, the Guardian has reported that he paid a 30% penalty, taking the estimated total to more than £4.8 million.

Both Mr Zahawi’s team and the Conservative Party were contacted about the latest allegation. Neither have responded to rebut the report.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was questioned about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour has called on the Prime Minister to sack Mr Zahawi over the latest report, calling his position “untenable”.

Tax lawyer Dan Neidle has been working to expose the minister’s tax affairs and has estimated that he owed £3.7 million.

Interest could be due on top of the 30% penalty reported by the Guardian, taking the possible total to in excess of £4.8 million.

Mr Neidle, of the Tax Policy Associates think tank, said “you don’t pay a 30% penalty if your tax affairs are in order”.

“You do it, at best, if you’ve been careless if you haven’t paid tax that’s due,” he said.

The lawyer said the chances Mr Zahawi had paid a penalty were “almost inevitable” after the Sun on Sunday reported that he had settled a seven-figure sum with HMRC.

Asked about the level of the reported penalty, Mr Neidle said: “It probably means that at least he didn’t admit to deliberate behaviour, it probably means he admitted to carelessness.”

Labour Party Conference 2022
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayne says people have a right to know whether Nadhim Zahawi had been forced to pay a penalty (Peter Byrne/PA)

The government website says a penalty of between 0 and 30% is due if it arises because of a lack of reasonable care. A deliberate error can incur a penalty of between 20 and 70%.

The Conservative MP allegedly avoided tax by using an offshore company registered in Gibraltar to hold shares in the polling company he co-founded, YouGov.

YouGov’s 2009 annual report showed a more than 10% shareholding by the Gibraltar-registered Balshore Investments Ltd.

The report described the company as the “family trust of Nadhim Zahawi”, then an executive director of the polling firm.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “Rishi Sunak promised a Government of integrity, professionalism, and accountability but instead he’s propping up a motley crew of scandal-ridden ministers.

“Nadhim Zahawi’s story doesn’t add up. The position of the man who was until recently in charge of the UK’s tax system and who this Prime Minister appointed Conservative Party chair is now untenable.

“It’s time for Rishi Sunak to put his money where his mouth is and dismiss Nadhim Zahawi from his Cabinet.”

A spokesman for Mr Zahawi has previously said his taxes are “properly declared and paid in the UK” and the minister “has never had to instruct any lawyers to deal with HMRC on his behalf”.

Mr Sunak has defended his ally, telling Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday that Mr Zahawi “has already addressed this matter in full and there’s nothing more that I can add”.

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said Mr Zahawi “has spoken and been transparent with HMRC”.

On whether Mr Sunak believes the matter is now closed, she said: “I don’t know whether the Prime Minister has reviewed it in full, but I do know that he takes Nadhim Zahawi at his word.”

