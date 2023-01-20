Senior Tories push for tougher laws on fraud and money laundering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Senior Tories push for tougher laws on fraud and money laundering

By Press Association
January 20 2023, 5.48pm Updated: January 20 2023, 6.14pm
Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland is one of several senior Tories pushing for tougher laws on fraud and money laundering (Victoria Jones/PA)
Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland is one of several senior Tories pushing for tougher laws on fraud and money laundering (Victoria Jones/PA)

Senior Conservatives are pushing for tougher laws to combat fraud and money laundering in what could be another challenge from the Government’s backbenches.

A group of MPs led by former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland has proposed a series of amendments to the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill that would make it easier to hold companies and managers responsible for economic crime.

The amendments include a new duty to prevent economic crime, meaning businesses could be prosecuted if they do not take steps to stop offences such as fraud.

They would also mean senior executives could be jailed for up to seven years for failing to prevent economic crime.

Justice Committee chairman Sir Bob Neill, who has co-sponsored the amendments, said the Government had been “too cautious” on economic crime and needed to go further to bring the law up to date.

He said: “It’s something which prosecutors in the UK have been calling for for a very long time, including current and previous DPPs (directors of public prosecutions) support it and current and previous heads of the Serious Fraud Office.

“The Law Commission has already said it’s a good idea, the evidence is overwhelming, the legal profession thinks it’s a good idea. We don’t have to hang around.”

The amendments have attracted cross-party support so far, with a total of 23 MPs adding their names to the proposals.

These include seven Conservatives such as the Government’s former anti-corruption champion John Penrose and Tory grandee Sir Peter Bottomley.

Sir Bob added that the amendments presented an “opportunity”, and their backers would be looking for a commitment from the Government to at least introduce changes when the Bill reaches the House of Lords.

Rishi Sunak’s Government has recently made several concessions to backbench campaigns in other areas, including housing targets, onshore wind farms and changes to the Online Safety Bill, which will be a cause for optimism among backers of the former justice secretary’s proposals.

Other cross-party amendments proposed for the Economic Crime Bill include changes to the “identification doctrine”, which would make it easier to hold a company responsible for the actions of its senior managers, and the establishment of an Office for Whistleblowers that would protect people coming forward to expose economic crime.

Mr Penrose said the whistleblowing proposals would act as a “force multiplier” for the police by expanding protections beyond employees.

He said: “It’s in everybody’s interest. It really helps justice and at the moment we are asking the police to fight with one arm tied behind their back.”

Labour veteran Dame Margaret Hodge, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Corruption and Responsible Tax, has also lent her support to the amendments.

She said: “I have been encouraged to see so many colleagues from across the House happy to support these crucial amendments to this important but flawed Bill.

“It demonstrates that taking a zero-tolerance approach to dirty money is not a party-political matter, particularly in light of Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine.

“It now falls to the Government to see sense and work with us to close the loopholes and strengthen the law. If they don’t, the UK will continue to tarnish its reputation as a good place to do business, and our country will suffer for it.”

MPs will debate the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill on January 24 and 25.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The overturned gritter. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Inveralmond Roundabout clears after 6-hour gritter recovery operation
2
William Innes at Perth Sheriff Court.
Sick Perth paedophile stole photos of local schoolgirls from social media and put them…
3
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video
4
Sergeant Connor Phillips.
Ex-Dundee sergeant driven by hatred of women ‘not fit to be police officer’
5
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
6
Cameron Allan ended up in court for his indecent proposal.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
7
Billy Duff at the Aberfeldy newsagent he ran for 36 years.
Mystery bench tribute sums up the love for Aberfeldy newsagent Billy Duff after hundreds…
8
Angry residents at Glendevon Country Park. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire country park lodge residents’ water troubles continue after NINE-day drought over festive period
9
The assault appeared to take place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
10
Allen Kerr.
15-times cocaine limit lorry driver blacked out on notorious Fife road

More from The Courier

Darren Watson has joined Forfar Athletic on loan. Image: SNS
Dundee United youngster Darren Watson becomes THIRD Tannadice kid to make Forfar loan switch
Links Park, the home of Montrose football club. Image: SNS
Montrose Football Club: Thieves steal cash and other items after break in
Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland is one of several senior Tories pushing for tougher laws on fraud and money laundering (Victoria Jones/PA)
EXCLUSIVE: 70 social media accounts dedicated to school violence and bullying in Tayside and…
A play house was damaged during the fire. Image: Claire Grainger
Blaze at Dundee disabled children's charity caused £10,000 of damage
Douglas Roulston Plockton. Image: Gallery Q
Broughty Ferry artist Douglas Roulston's atmospheric new paintings in Dundee exhibition
Grant Wilson with Tipping Point host Ben Shepard. Image: Grant Wilson
Carnoustie man scoops £10,000 jackpot on ITV's Tipping Point
Former justice secretary Sir Robert Buckland is one of several senior Tories pushing for tougher laws on fraud and money laundering (Victoria Jones/PA)
Friday court round-up — Heroin den and Christmas calamity
Tim Crossin in the sea at Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Arbroath support for charity challenge takes Cold Dip Commando Tim’s breath away
St Johnstone fans protested prices and allocation for Saturday's clash with Rangers when Dundee United visited Perth on January 2. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Supporters will be treated as an afterthought until they put up -…
Labour group leader Councillor Kevin Keenan, criticised a Scottish Government circular allowing funds allocated for education in deprived areas to be moved to patch council tax shortfalls. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee councillor slams Scottish Government advice to councils on patching tax shortfalls

Editor's Picks

Most Commented