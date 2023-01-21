Waits for NHS dentistry treatment growing in some health boards, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Waits for NHS dentistry treatment growing in some health boards, figures show

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 12.04am
Waits for dental treatment have increased, according to figures (Rui Vieira/PA)
Waits for dental treatment have increased, according to figures (Rui Vieira/PA)

Average waits for NHS outpatient dentistry treatment have increased in 12 health board areas since 2019, information from freedom of information requests has shown.

Responses provided to the Scottish Liberal Democrats also showed one patient had to wait 169 weeks for outpatient treatment in 2022 – more than three years.

For inpatient and day case treatments, the longest a patient had to wait in 2022 was 146 weeks in NHS Borders, up from 67 weeks in 2019, which was recorded by NHS Tayside.

Average waits increased across eight health boards for this type of treatment.

The data compared average waiting times for each year between 2019 and 2022.

The Lib Dems said the funding structure for dentistry should be reformed to encourage practices to take on NHS patients.

Commenting on the figures, party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “The SNP are abandoning NHS dentistry.

“These figures show that over the past four years, long waits have soared. Scots are being left in pain.

“Ministers are so obsessed with their plots to break up the UK that any pretence of doing the day job has fallen by the way side.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are calling for a rewrite of the NHS Recovery Plan so that dentists are properly recognised and fresh resources are provided for our NHS to tackle these long waits.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Over 1.5 million NHS examination appointments were completed between April and October with an average of more than 300,000 courses of treatment per month, meaning we are on course for over 3.5 million contacts in the 2022/23 financial year.

“No one in Scotland will be left in pain when waiting for dental treatment – hospitals triage patients and see them as quickly as they can as appropriate to their need.

“Dentistry is an important part of our recovery plan and we’re working with boards to address the backlog created by the pandemic, both in dental practices and hospitals.

“We introduced ambitious targets in July last year for NHS Scotland to address the backlog of planned care, undoubtedly exacerbated by the pandemic. We are working with NHS Boards to maximise capacity to meet these targets and recognise the impact long waiting times can have on patients.

“Since the introduction of the targets, the latest statistical data shows progress on tackling the long waits continues, with almost 53,500 patients seen in the quarter to the end of September – the highest number in one quarter since the start of the pandemic.”

