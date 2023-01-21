Badenoch: Gender self-identification puts women and girls at risk from predators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Badenoch: Gender self-identification puts women and girls at risk from predators

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 12.10am
Kemi Badenoch has said she opposes gender self-identification because it puts women and girls at risk from predators (Aaron Chown/PA)
Kemi Badenoch has said she opposes gender self-identification because it puts women and girls at risk from predators (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kemi Badenoch has said she opposes gender self-identification because it puts women and girls at risk from predators.

The minister for women and equalities argued that sexual predators would be able to “exploit any system that says you can just say you are what you are”.

She made the comments in an interview with The Times after the UK Government announced this week it was issuing an unprecedented Section 35 order under the Scotland Act to block legislation passed by the Scottish Parliament to reform the gender recognition process.

Holyrood’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill would approve reforms allowing trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.

Ms Badenoch highlighted what she sees as the risks of self-identification.

“We have no problem with that in the sense that we want people who are trans to be able to live their lives freely and as they wish,” she told the newspaper.

“The problem is that self-identification also makes life a lot easier for other people we don’t want to have those sorts of freedoms.

“Predators would be able to exploit any system that says you can just say you are what you are.

“It’s also quite bad for trans people. They then get conflated and associated with the predators and people who are looking to do bad things.

“That’s why having a stricter regime rather than a loose regime is quite important.”

There is also a problem around the rhetoric, she added.

“Rather than having a disagreement on whether you think self-identification is OK or not OK, people who have a different view are then abused, insulted, called transphobic.

“That’s what has really toxified the debate, and made a lot of people scared to say what they think.”

Earlier this month, Ms Badenoch announced that the Government is planning to restrict the number of countries from where transgender people who have had their gender recognised do not need to provide medical evidence to gain legal recognition in the UK.

Currently, people who have already had their gender recognised in 41 overseas countries and territories can apply for a GRC in the UK through a simplified process.

Ms Badenoch said nations which no longer have “equivalently rigorous” systems to the UK will be removed from the list, meaning people from there would have to apply for a UK GRC through the main route.

3

