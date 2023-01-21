Minister hails Brexit freedoms as Shark Fins Bill progresses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister hails Brexit freedoms as Shark Fins Bill progresses

By Press Association
January 21 2023, 4.55am
Detached shark fins found at an exporter facility in Indonesia in 2018, as part of an Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund project (Cefas/PA)
Environment minister Rebecca Pow has praised the role of freedoms she said were linked to Brexit as a Bill to ban the import of detached shark fins continued to the next stage of parliamentary scrutiny.

The Shark Fins Bill, sponsored by Independent MP Christina Rees, received its third reading in the Commons on Friday and will now progress for further scrutiny in the House of Lords.

Boris Johnson promised as prime minister in 2019 to use Brexit to champion animal welfare – including a ban on shark fin exports and imports.

Last August, the Government announced a “world-leading ban”, tied in with ending trade in foie gras and controls on fur coats, but the proposal was subsequently dropped after a backlash from ministers who reportedly argued it would be “unconservative”.

Shark finning – removing the fin from a shark and discarding the rest of the body back in the water – is already banned in the UK, but the Bill will see the import and export of detached fins banned as well.

Ms Rees used to sit as a Labour MP but had the whip removed last year while a complaint is investigated by the party.

Ms Rees (Neath) told the Commons: “The produce of shark fins, it’s a traditional delicacy in shark fin soup, mainly in the Asian communities.

“But we don’t intend to ban that at all. We just intend to ban the import. So if the shark is ethically landed, and it’s dead, and the shark fins are then removed and then made into soup, then that’s fine.

“Only sharks landed with their fins naturally attached will be available for sale. This is widely accepted as best practice.”

Tory MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) said: “It’s barbaric that we still allow the import and export of detached shark fins. And I fully support this Bill, which would not only protect this species but also make a significant statement to the world about the UK’s commitment to seeing an end to the trade in shark fins.”

Labour’s shadow minister for environment Alex Sobel welcomed the Bill, but said: “Today, we’re having (Ms Rees) bring forward this Bill, when actually it should have come forward in a broader Bill about animals abroad by the Government.”

Ms Pow said supporting the Bill was “another measure which will be added to all the other work we’re doing as a Government internationally to help with shark conservation”.

She told MPs: “When we were in the EU it would actually have been extremely difficult to take action on this issue, and any restrictions on the shark fin trade would have needed agreement from all member states.

“So the really great news is that we’ve now got much more freedom to introduce stricter measures and we are demonstrating through this Bill that we are doing exactly that.”

Responding to Labour, she said: “I think this demonstrates we consider this so important that we specifically allocated time and wanted to support this individual issue because it will make such a difference.”

