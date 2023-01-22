Sunak must come clean over what he knew about Zahawi’s tax affairs – Labour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak must come clean over what he knew about Zahawi’s tax affairs – Labour

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 3.00pm
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour has demanded that Rishi Sunak “come clean” over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner said the Prime Minister must reveal what he knew about Mr Zahawi’s settlement with HM Revenue & Customs when he appointed him Conservative Party chairman last October.

She also called for the release of all correspondence with No 10 prior to Mr Zahawi’s various appointments, to clarify whether he was chancellor at the time of the settlement, and to explain how his conduct aligns with the Ministerial Code.

Mr Zahawi, who attends Mr Sunak’s Cabinet, has admitted settling a dispute with tax authorities following a “careless” error related to a shareholding in the YouGov polling company he co-founded.

Pressure has grown on the embattled Tory chair amid claims that Cabinet Office officials had alerted then-prime minister Boris Johnson to the matter before he appointed Mr Zahawi as chancellor.

The Sun on Sunday reported he had been due to receive a knighthood in the new year’s honours list but was later blocked due to concerns over his tax situation.

Ms Rayner said: “Rishi Sunak can no longer maintain his deafening silence over Nadhim Zahawi’s tax scandal.

“The Prime Minister must now come clean on what he knew and when about Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs and the concerns raised with Number 10. The public have a right to know if warnings were ignored and a man deemed unfit for a knighthood was repeatedly appointed to Cabinet.

“This whole episode is corrosive to public trust, with a chancellor in charge of the nation’s finances asking the public to pay their taxes while apparently having failed to do so himself.

“Rishi Sunak is failing to deliver the integrity, professionalism and accountability he promised.

“It’s his responsibility to decontaminate his scandal-ridden Cabinet by setting out clearly what steps he has taken to ensure that all ministers’ tax affairs are in order, stamp out poor tax behaviour and provide reassurance to the public.”

