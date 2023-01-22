Labour would give grants to small firms to help them go green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour would give grants to small firms to help them go green

By Press Association
January 22 2023, 10.33pm
Energy prices (PA)
Energy prices (PA)

Labour would introduce a voucher scheme to help small businesses go green as part of its plan to ease the cost of energy bills.

The party said it would move beyond the Government’s “sticking plaster” energy support scheme, with £700 million in grants for firms to invest in energy-saving technology such as heat pumps this year and cut costs in the long term.

Although the Government has promised to help businesses with their energy bills for another year, the amount of support is due to be cut in April.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves will visit Octopus Energy (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour also said it would give energy-intensive industries such as ceramics, steel and chemicals access to a contingency fund of an additional £1 billion to provide immediate relief.

The party would also extend small business rates relief, a step it said would save high street firms up to £5,000 in 2023.

The measures would be paid for through the toughening up of the windfall tax on energy giants proposed by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves over the weekend.

The £13 billion Labour estimates this would generate would also be used to freeze the energy price cap for domestic customers, due to rise to about £3,000 in April, for another three months.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Reeves will visit renewable energy company Octopus Energy on Monday, to highlight their plans to support households and businesses with rising energy bills.

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: “It is clear only Labour has a plan to keep Britain open for business.

“While the Conservatives lurch from crisis to crisis, Labour will lower business costs for good, helping small firms go green to save on energy bills.

“Firms are battling with rising energy prices, that’s why Labour will cut business costs now and help small businesses invest to ensure bills stay low for good.

“British business needs security and certainty and that is what they will get under Labour.”

