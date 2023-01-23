Lib Dems: Ease NHS crisis with more GPs and giving pharmacists further powers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems: Ease NHS crisis with more GPs and giving pharmacists further powers

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 12.05am
The Lib Dems are setting out a plan they believe can ease pressure on the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)
The Lib Dems are setting out a plan they believe can ease pressure on the NHS (Jeff Moore/PA)

The Liberal Democrats have called on the Government to train 8,000 more GPs and give pharmacists more prescribing power, as part of a plan to solve the pressures hitting the NHS.

The strain on the health service was revealed by recent NHS England data, which found a record 54,532 people waited more than 12 hours in A&E departments last month from a decision to admit to actually being admitted.

In addition, the proportion of patients seen within four hours in England’s A&Es fell to a record low of 65% in December.

The Government has cited the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and high rates of winter flu, but medics have warned the pressures are far from new.

State Opening of Parliament
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey (James Manning/PA)

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Government of being in “total denial” about the problems facing the health service, as the party set out five options it said would help bring the NHS “back from the brink”.

As part of the plan, due to be announced on Monday, the Lib Dems are calling on the Government to train and recruit 8,000 more GPs, while also ensuring that all allocated funding is released to better support social care.

Sir Ed said: “The appalling delays at A&E are needlessly costing lives as patients are left waiting hours on end for the treatment they need.

“The failure of the Conservative Government to grip this crisis is simply unforgivable. Instead they have shamefully allowed the situation to go from bad to worse through years of neglect and failure.

“Rishi Sunak is in total denial about the scale of the problem facing our hospitals, social care and GP services.

Industrial strike
Royal College of Nursing chief executive Pat Cullen joins striking nurses on the picket line outside University College Hospital, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We need a proper plan now to free up hospital beds, reduce A&E delays and bring the NHS back from the brink. That must start with recruiting more GPs, empowering our pharmacists and helping people to leave hospital and into social care.”

The party is also calling on the Government to follow the example of Wales and Scotland by giving pharmacists the power and training to prescribe certain medicines and manage patients with illnesses such as diabetes.

The Government is also being urged to “negotiate in good faith” with NHS staff, as the pay dispute with healthcare unions continues.

February 6 is likely to see the biggest strike action the NHS has ever experienced, with Downing Street warning of “disruption” to patients.

The Lib Dems also said a new campaign is needed to encourage more people to come forward for a flu jab or Covid-19 booster.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS, like many healthcare systems across Europe and internationally, is facing huge challenges this winter due to rises in flu, Covid and the treatment backlogs left by the pandemic. We are working tirelessly to ensure people get the care they need, backed by up to £14.1 billion additional funding for health and social care over the next two years.

“As of September 2022 there are almost 2,300 more full time equivalent doctors working in general practice compared to September 2019, with record numbers in training. Also, since 2019 we have recruited over 21,000 additional staff into general practice.”

The department also highlighted the success of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

