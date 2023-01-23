Zahawi not planning to resign over tax as Sunak comes under pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Zahawi not planning to resign over tax as Sunak comes under pressure

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 7.54am Updated: January 23 2023, 9.35am
Nadhim Zahawi is not planning to resign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi is not planning to resign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nadhim Zahawi is not planning to resign as Conservative Party chairman despite paying a penalty to resolve a tax dispute with HMRC.

Allies said on Monday that the former chancellor “absolutely” will not be quitting in the face of growing pressure over his settlement, estimated to be around £5 million.

Rishi Sunak has been urged by Labour to sack Mr Zahawi, whom he brought back into a Cabinet-attending role after entering No 10.

The Prime Minister faces questions about the appointment as his promise of a premiership of “integrity” was thrown into disarray by a series of scandals.

A source close to Mr Zahawi did not answer questions on the penalty but said: “He is absolutely not resigning.”

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has been urged to come clean about any concerns raised with No 10 about Nadhim Zahawi (Scott Heppell/PA)

Mr Zahawi has insisted his “error” over shares in the YouGov polling company he co-founded was “careless and not deliberate” .

The BBC was told that Mr Zahawi did pay a penalty – reported by the Guardian to be around 30% – taking the total estimated settlement to around £4.8 million.

The broadcaster confirmed the dispute was resolved while Mr Zahawi was chancellor, between July and September, and ultimately the minister in charge of HMRC.

The Tory chairman said “morning” to the waiting reporters and cameras as he arrived at Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) on Monday, but gave no comment on his financial affairs or position.

Nadhim Zahawi tax settlement
Nadhim Zahawi arrives at the Conservative Party head office in Westminster, central London (James Manning/PA)

Labour has called for Mr Zahawi to be sacked and for Mr Sunak to “come clean” on what he knew about the minister’s tax affairs when he appointed him party chairman.

Former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver said Mr Zahawi is “hanging on by a thread”.

“I think he’s in serious trouble, you cannot be Conservative Party chairman and not go out and face the media,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The problem for Nadhim Zahawi at the moment is it doesn’t all add up. Why did you take the job as chancellor when you were clearly in dispute with the HMRC and he is yet to come out with an answer that is satisfying or feels comfortable on that point.”

A challenging weekend for Mr Sunak began when police fined him for failing to wear a seatbelt as he filmed a social media clip from the back of a moving car.

The Sunday Times then reported that BBC chairman Richard Sharp helped Boris Johnson secure a loan weeks before recommending him for the role.

Mr Zahawi sought to end questions about his tax affairs by releasing a statement saying questions were raised about his tax affairs when he was being appointed chancellor.

“Following discussions with HMRC, they agreed that my father was entitled to founder shares in YouGov, though they disagreed about the exact allocation,” he said.

“They concluded that this was a ‘careless and not deliberate’ error.

“So that I could focus on my life as a public servant, I chose to settle the matter and pay what they said was due, which was the right thing to do.“

Mr Johnson was prime minister when he appointed Mr Zahawi chancellor and the shadow of his leadership continues to raise challenges for Mr Sunak.

The Sunday Times reported that Mr Sharp helped secure Mr Johnson an £800,000 loan weeks before the then-prime minister recommended him for the role.

Labour is demanding an investigation into the appointment of Mr Sharp, a Tory donor.

Mr Sharp told the Sunday Times he had “simply connected” people and there was no conflict of interest.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman dismissed the report as “rubbish” and insisted his financial arrangements “have been properly declared”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man’s quest to improve city centre leads to app launch
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
Dundee councillor Lynne Short speaking at a gender reform demonstration.. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to ‘Auschwitz’
7
4
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon’s ‘human trafficking’…
5
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Police in attendance at the crash on Arran Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
8
Satinder Singh Sidhu, the owner of restaurant Sidhu's, on County Place Image: Amie Flett.
Licence granted for Perth restaurant whose owner dreams of winning Michelin star
9
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia ‘went through hell’ in local hospital
10
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were ‘bored as f**k’

More from The Courier

Ballo the otter found near-dead near Kinross
Otter driven over and left for dead in Kinross makes recovery
24 December 2020 A large green Alpha Laval slurry tank on a small farm on the Stockbridge Road near Donaghadee in County Down Northern Ireland; Shutterstock ID 1881662047; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
Disappointment over agri-environment package but slurry support welcomed
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January. Image: SNS
Joao Balde: We want to reward dedicated Arbroath fans by staying in Championship
Fire appliance heading to Rossie Priory. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle blaze at historic Rossie Priory in Carse of Gowrie
Aziz Behich and Messi, left, and James Stokes, right. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DCT
Lionel Messi or University of Stirling? Dundee United ace Aziz Behich affords the same…
Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
'Long-term decline' in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Nadhim Zahawi is not planning to resign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse

Editor's Picks

Most Commented