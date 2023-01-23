Sunak accused of ‘abdication of leadership’ during NHS pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Sunak accused of ‘abdication of leadership’ during NHS pay dispute

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 10.08am Updated: January 23 2023, 10.22am
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Croydon Street Ambulance Station in Bristol as the bitter dispute over pay continues (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Croydon Street Ambulance Station in Bristol as the bitter dispute over pay continues (Ben Birchall/PA)

A mass walkout of NHS staff in February could be a “very bad day” for the health service, unions have warned, as they urged the Prime Minister to act to avert the biggest strike action the NHS has ever experienced.

Unite said that Health Secretary Steve Barclay “does not have authority” to negotiate pay deals as it urged Rishi Sunak to call a meeting with union leaders.

The union said the Prime Minister had been “missing in action” during the dispute, and accused him of an “abdication of leadership”.

It comes as thousands of ambulance workers are staging the third strike in five weeks in the bitter dispute over pay.

Up to 15,000 Unison ambulance workers are on picket lines and have been joined by up to 5,000 of their NHS colleagues at two hospital trusts in Liverpool.

Further strikes are planned in the coming weeks by nurses and other NHS workers.

Thousands of nurses and ambulance workers are due to stage walkouts on February 6 if no deal has been reached by then – potentially the biggest day of strikes in the history of the health service.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, told LBC radio: “There’s many, many days between now and February 6, and I hope the Government come to their senses, get the general secretaries around the table – we will be there any time, any place, anywhere – and do this deal.

“So, I really hope that February 6 doesn’t go ahead because the Government puts an offer on the table.

“If they don’t do that, of course it will go ahead (and) it will be a very bad day for the NHS, everybody will feel that.”

Mr Barclay has described “constructive talks with unions about this coming year’s pay process for 2023/24”, but unions have been calling for the 2022/23 pay award to be reviewed.

Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Royal Liverpool University Hospital in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ms Graham added: “The Prime Minister is missing in action.

“There has been not one meeting that has been about 22/23 pay and, quite frankly, we’re almost negotiating with the Government on the airways (sic).

“So, therefore, what I’m calling on today is for Rishi Sunak to come out of hiding, to do his job as the leader of this country and start negotiating on this particular dispute.

“They’ve gone on airways talking about constructive meetings. I don’t know what meetings they’re in, because they’re certainly not the same ones I’m in – I can’t put ‘constructive meetings’ on a ballot form. I need them to come with an offer.”

She told Sky News: “I want Rishi Sunak now to come to the table. It’s very clear that Steve Barclay does not have any authority, he doesn’t have the authority to do the deal.

“The Prime Minister has absolutely not spoken to us about this in any way, shape or form.

“This is his responsibility. This is the biggest abdication of leadership that I have seen in negotiations ever in 30 years of negotiating. He needs to do the job he’s paid for – get around the table so these people now can get back to work.

“I’m the leader of the biggest private sector union – the private sector wouldn’t operate like this in negotiations of this calibre… the CEO will be in a room with me, would be negotiating and put a deal back to the members. That’s what the Government needs to do.

“Either Rishi Sunak isn’t up to the job and he doesn’t know how to negotiate, or there’s something more sinister going on here.”

Meanwhile, Unison suggested that the “blockage” in the negations was coming from the Treasury.

Sara Gorton, head of health at the Unison union, told BBC Breakfast: “It feels like the blockage is at the Chancellor’s level, which is really ironic because Jeremy Hunt, only a few short months ago was writing reports as chair of the (Health and Social Care) Select Committee, talking about the investment that’s needed to resolve the workforce emergency in the NHS, so he knows more than anybody else what is needed.

“He’s also worked with unions very constructively to resolve disputes before – he worked with Unison and other health unions to resolve the 2014/15 pay dispute.

“So he’s got a track record in working with us to do this. We just want him to do that again. And to put a stop to this before any more strikes are necessary.”

Thousands of members of Unison, Unite and the GMB unions are walking out across England and Wales on Monday.

From 7am, paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians, other 999 crew members and control room staff across five services in England – London, Yorkshire, the North West, North East and South West – were joining picket lines.

Porters, cleaners, nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants, theatre staff and other NHS workers at the Liverpool University Hospitals Trust and the city’s Heart and Chest Hospital are also out on strike.

On Sunday, Ms Graham indicated a 10% pay rise would be considered by union members.

But a double-digit pay rise was ruled out for nurses last week after Mr Barclay said it was “not affordable”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

In a statement on Sunday, Mr Barclay said: “It is hugely disappointing some ambulance workers are continuing to take industrial action. While we have contingency plans in place to mitigate risks to patient safety, there will inevitably be further disruption.

“It is important people continue coming forward for treatment – call 999 in life-threatening emergencies and use NHS 111 online, local pharmacies and GP services for non-life-threatening care.

“I have had constructive talks with unions about this coming year’s pay process for 2023/24, and am keen to continue talking about what is affordable and fair.”

NHS medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “As with other ambulance strikes, the message to patients remains that it is vital to come forward and seek emergency care if needed.

“This includes calling 999 for life-threatening emergencies as well as using 111 online for other health needs where you will receive clinical advice on the best next steps to take.

“People should also continue to use local services such as pharmacies and general practice as they normally would which aren’t impacted by strike action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Iain Fenwick hopes to keep the High Street alive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth man’s quest to improve city centre leads to app launch
2
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Fife nurse struck off for lying about employment history
3
Dundee councillor Lynne Short speaking at a gender reform demonstration.. Dundee. Supplied by Twitter
Dundee SNP councillor slammed after comparing gender reform battle to ‘Auschwitz’
7
4
Sarah Brown with husband and former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown. Image: DC Thomson.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Perth bus tycoon’s ‘human trafficking’…
5
Owners Dixie and Bill Forbes inside The Heritage Bar in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife pub that ‘oozes charm’ for sale with owners to retire after nearly 20…
6
Police were called to a disturbance on South Street in St Andrews on Friday evening. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Elderly man and student injured during St Andrews disturbance
7
Police in attendance at the crash on Arran Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
8
Satinder Singh Sidhu, the owner of restaurant Sidhu's, on County Place Image: Amie Flett.
Licence granted for Perth restaurant whose owner dreams of winning Michelin star
9
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia ‘went through hell’ in local hospital
10
Riot police and negotiators were at the four-hour stand-off. Image: Jim Payne.
Pair caused Cowdenbeath siege because they were ‘bored as f**k’

More from The Courier

Ballo the otter found near-dead near Kinross
Otter driven over and left for dead in Kinross makes recovery
24 December 2020 A large green Alpha Laval slurry tank on a small farm on the Stockbridge Road near Donaghadee in County Down Northern Ireland; Shutterstock ID 1881662047; purchase_order: Press and Journal; job: Farming
Disappointment over agri-environment package but slurry support welcomed
Arbroath midfielder Joao Balde has made an impact since signing in January. Image: SNS
Joao Balde: We want to reward dedicated Arbroath fans by staying in Championship
Fire appliance heading to Rossie Priory. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle blaze at historic Rossie Priory in Carse of Gowrie
Aziz Behich and Messi, left, and James Stokes, right. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DCT
Lionel Messi or University of Stirling? Dundee United ace Aziz Behich affords the same…
Members of the Net Zero Committee Liam Kerr MSP and Mark Ruskell MSP meet Hillcrest Homes chief executive Angela Linton and her deputy Fiona Morrison.
'Long-term decline' in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Remi Matthews was impressed by Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Remi Matthews: Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson give St Johnstone midfield energy they've been…
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 safety concerns
Ambulance workers on the picket line outside Croydon Street Ambulance Station in Bristol as the bitter dispute over pay continues (Ben Birchall/PA)
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Bushnell was sentenced at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife man, 81, jailed for two decades of historic child abuse

Editor's Picks

Most Commented