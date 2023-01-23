Starmer calls for tolerance in trans debate after Rosie Duffield’s complaint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starmer calls for tolerance in trans debate after Rosie Duffield’s complaint

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 1.50pm
MP Rosie Duffield accused Labour male colleagues of trying to shout down her opinions on gender in the Commons (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MP Rosie Duffield accused Labour male colleagues of trying to shout down her opinions on gender in the Commons (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

The Labour Party must have “respect and tolerance” in the face of differing opinions on gender, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

His comments come after Labour MP Rosie Duffield said being in the party reminded her of a former abusive relationship she had been in after she faced criticism for her position on women’s rights in the face of transgender identification changes.

Ms Duffield accused male party colleagues of trying to drown her out in the Commons last week when she spoke to back the Government’s move to block gender reforms proposed in Scotland.

Edinburgh last month voted to allow trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate through a process known as “self-identification” and without the need for a medical diagnosis, but the UK Government stepped in to stop it from becoming law.

In an article written for the Unherd website, Ms Duffield said on Friday: “What I feel now, after six years off being cold-shouldered by the Labour Party, conjures memories of how I felt in that abusive relationship.

“When I come home at night, I feel low-level trauma at my political isolation.”

Sir Keir, asked about her comments during a visit to Octopus Energy in Slough, said the party had to ensure it was respectful when debating contentious issues.

He told broadcasters on Monday: “I’m very concerned that all of our discussions in the Labour Party and in politics are discussions that we have with respect and with tolerance.

“And they’re the principles and the values that I want to see in our Labour Party and that I insist on in our Labour Party, whether it’s Rosie Duffield or anybody else.

Labour visit Octopus Energy – Slough
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer inspects a heat pump demonstrator during a visit to renewable energy company, Octopus Energy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“There will be differences of opinion, of course there will, but respect and tolerance are the values that we must have in all those debates.”

The Opposition leader was asked whether those principles stretched to his own aides, who the reporter said had “apparently been briefing about Rosie Duffield”.

According to a leaked conversation published by political website Guido Fawkes, a spokesman for Sir Keir is said to have suggested that some of Ms Duffield’s constituents wanted the Canterbury MP to “spend a bit more time” in her constituency rather than “hanging out with JK Rowling”.

The Harry Potter author organised an event in London in the spring for women’s rights campaigners, with Ms Duffield among the attendees.

Ms Duffield defended her constituency work on Twitter and hit out at the alleged remarks.

“When women are considered difficult, these statements are obviously designed to undermine us,” she tweeted on Sunday.

“Sew a little seed of doubt, rumours, ‘whether she spends time in her constituency’…. that might catch on. Politics is nasty. But think on, I am used to so much worse.”

Sir Keir, asked about reports of the remarks about Ms Duffield, said: “Respect and tolerance are values of the entire Labour Party.

“Of course I know there are strong and differing opinions on a number of issues.

“But respect and tolerance are there as my values, Labour Party values, whatever we’re discussing.”

It is understood that the Labour aide in question said he respected Ms Duffield’s right to speak out on trans issues.

During last week’s debate on the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill, Ms Duffield had to raise her voice to be heard above the noise coming from other MPs, including from her own party’s benches.

Former Labour minister Ben Bradshaw could be heard calling her concerns “absolute rubbish” as he listened to Ms Duffield defend the need for spaces “segregated by sex”, including domestic violence settings, changing rooms and prisons.

Taking to Twitter afterwards, she said she was “shouted down in the chamber” by male Labour MPs “who clearly don’t want women to speak up for our rights to single sex spaces”.

