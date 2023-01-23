Nicola Sturgeon: Assisted dying would never be seen as ‘cost-saving’ issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon: Assisted dying would never be seen as ‘cost-saving’ issue

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 1.56pm Updated: January 23 2023, 2.51pm
Assisted dying would never be seen as a cost issue, Nicola Sturgeon has said (BBC/PA)
Assisted dying would never be seen as a cost issue, Nicola Sturgeon has said (BBC/PA)

Nicola Sturgeon says she does not think assisted dying would be seen as an opportunity for “cost-saving”, but acknowledged she has not yet finalised her views on the issue.

The First Minister was responding to an article from the Moderator of the general assembly of the Church of Scotland, who opposed changing the current law.

Writing in The Scotsman, the Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields said he was “very concerned” about any change in this area.

Assisted dying consultation
Liam McArthur’s Bill would legalise assisted dying (Fraser Bremner)

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur plans to introduce a Member’s Bill which would legalise assisted dying for people who are terminally ill.

It will be the third time an attempt has been made at Holyrood for such legislation to be passed.

Dr Greenshields said the Church’s opposition was based on a point of faith, and he was worried assisted dying would lead to society taking a more “utilitarian” approach to older people and those with disabilities.

He wrote: “Given the pressure on healthcare resources, we are also very concerned that assisted dying could be seen as providing an opportunity for cost-saving.”

Ms Sturgeon was asked about his comments at a press conference on Monday.

She said her views on the matter had changed over time and are not yet finalised.

But the First Minister said: “I don’t believe it would ever be something that would be seen as a cost-saving.”

The First Minister continued: “I have always been worried about, and not previously been adequately assured in my own mind (of), the ability to have sufficient safeguards that – even if only in a very small number of cases – would guard against potential abuse of a system like that.

“So that’s always been my difficulty.”

She said testimony by those who had terminal illnesses, as well as their close family members, had influenced her view on the issue.

The First Minister said: “I will consider very, very carefully all of these issues before I come to a final view – which I haven’t yet arrived at.”

Discussing his Bill, Mr McArthur said later: “Let me be very clear that my only motivation in bringing forward proposals for a new assisted dying law is to give dying people who are suffering unbearably the peace of mind that they do not need to suffer against their will.

“At the moment, dying people in Scotland are not able to choose the death that’s right for them.

“In bringing forward legislative proposals, MSPs are required to produce robust financial information that detail the costs of setting up a new system but also provide evidence of potential savings.

“However, this is not the reason why I am bringing forward this legislation. This Bill is solely about ensuring dignity and choice for those at the end.

“The evidence shows that where the right to an assisted death exists, palliative care spending goes up not down – this is because there is a greater focus on end-of-life care and treatment.

“My Bill proposals include that two doctors would outline alternative treatment and care options to someone seeking an assisted death.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented