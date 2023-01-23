Home Office investigating claims asylum-seeking children ‘kidnapped’ from hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Home Office investigating claims asylum-seeking children ‘kidnapped’ from hotel

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 5.22pm
A view of signage for the Home Office in Westminster, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A view of signage for the Home Office in Westminster, London (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The Home Office is investigating reports that dozens of asylum-seeking children have been kidnapped by gangs from a hotel run by the department, a minister has said.

Conservative frontbencher Lord Murray of Blidworth said the Home Office “doesn’t know of any cases of kidnap” and he understood “nothing like that” has been reported to it.

But the Home Office minister confirmed the reports are “subject of an investigation”.

An Observer investigation cited child protection sources and a whistleblower working for a Home Office contractor as describing how youngsters were abducted off the street outside the Brighton hotel and bundled into cars.

Lord Murray also gave wider figures in which he confirmed that 200 unaccompanied asylum-seeking children remain missing after initially being accommodated in hotels since July 2021, adding 88% (176) are Albanian nationals.

Speaking during an urgent question session, Labour’s home affairs spokesman Lord Coaker said: “We’re all horrified about what we’ve heard and read about these cases of children going missing – and I will use the term kidnapped – from some of these homes.

“Is it true that the Home Office was warned months ago about these problems? Is it true that the Home Office ignored those warnings and failed to act, because if it is it’s a failure of the state to act as a parent.

“And with Home Office sources denying these children have been kidnapped, can the minister at least confirm that the department accepts legal responsibility for their safety now even if they didn’t in the past?”

A boat carrying people thought to be migrants is brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A boat carrying people thought to be migrants is brought in to Dover, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Lord Murray replied: “Certainly the department doesn’t know of any cases of kidnap.

“The reports in the media over the weekend are, of course, the subject of investigation within the Home Office – but at the moment nothing like that has been reported to us, to my knowledge.”

Earlier, Lord Murray told peers: “The Department for Education collects data annually on the number of all looked after children in England, including those who are missing unaccompanied asylum-seeking children.

“We, the Home Office, have no power to detain unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in these hotels, and we do know that some of them go missing.

“Many of those who have gone missing are subsequently traced and located, as I’ve already said.

“The numbers are as follows: over 4,600 children have been accommodated in hotels since they were opened in July 2021.

“Some 440 missing episodes, that’s the term, an episode, used as some children have gone missing and then been located and subsequently gone missing a second time or more often.

“All of those 440 have been male save for four who have been female; 200 of the children remain missing and only one of these is female.

“Of the 200 that remain missing, 88% are Albanian nationals.

“And of the 200 missing, 13 are under the age of 16.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented