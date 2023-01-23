Protocol row ‘isn’t rocket science’, says ex-taoiseach in call for solution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Protocol row ‘isn’t rocket science’, says ex-taoiseach in call for solution

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 5.36pm
File photo dated 11/4/2008 of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (PA)
File photo dated 11/4/2008 of former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (PA)

Dealing with concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol “isn’t rocket science”, and a solution must be found, a former Irish premier has said.

Bertie Ahern said the current stalemate which has plunged the Stormont Assembly into flux is “beyond comprehension”.

He emphasised that with a bit of flexibility it can be resolved.

“I really, really believe that this isn’t rocket science,” he said.

“When you think of the things that we resolved, we got the IRA to decommit their arms, we released prisoners … we reformed the old RUC to now a very competent international PSNI.”

He said yet now “we can’t find a way of working out how sausages and rashers” can move between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

“It’s beyond comprehension, there has to be a solution that is unique to Northern Ireland,” he said.

Mr Ahern was speaking to MPs as he gave evidence to the Northern Ireland Committee at Westminster around the workings of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

He emphasised that compromise is the only way that Northern Ireland will work.

Mr Ahern served as taoiseach during the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement negotiations in 1998.

Chairman Simon Hoare said Mr Ahern was the first either former or serving taoiseach to give evidence to the committee.

Brexit
Narrow Water Point and Warrenpoint Port seen from from Flagstaff Viewpoint on the hills outside Newry where the Newry River flows out to Carlingford Lough, the UK and Republic of Ireland share a border through the lough (Liam McBurney/PA)

Talks remain ongoing between the UK and EU over concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The DUP has insisted it will not re enter government at Stormont until unionist concerns are dealt with.

Mr Ahern said compromise is needed to find agreement.

“I do not believe that’s impossible, it does require some compromise,” he said, rejecting reports that a deal is close.

“There are still difficulties.”

Mr Ahern said unionist concerns “cannot be railroaded” but also said the demands of unionists “can’t be fully adhered to”.

“If we don’t get compromise … then we run into a position where for the longer term … we haven’t got a solution and we don’t have (Stormont) institutions.

“In the absence of compromise, we’re building a future that will be on quicksand, and that’s my concern.

“I am 100% for compromise, 100% for trying to accommodate the concerns of people but I don’t think we can long finger this into the dim and distant future.”

Mr Ahern also emphasised that he “has heard nobody on the island of Ireland say the solution to this is to ignore the concerns of unionism”.

“People might take issue with whether these things are constitutional or whether they’re not, but the issue is that we must find an accommodation moving forward that puts everyone in a win win position,” he said.

Mr Ahern extolled the benefits of the Good Friday/Belfast Agreement, particularly on the economies of both Northern Ireland and the Republic, but expressed disappointment at how often the political institutions have been down.

Bertie Ahern with then UK prime minister Tony Blair (Chris Bacon/PA)
Bertie Ahern with then UK prime minister Tony Blair (Chris Bacon/PA)

The Assembly could not function for three years from 2017-2020 following the resignation of then deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, and is again in flux since last spring following the resignation of first minister Paul Givan.

Mr Ahern said it is “disappointing and unsatisfactory” that the institutions have been down so often.

“Let’s blame nobody and and blame everybody, but we haven’t been able to run it,” he said, agreeing that a review of the working of the institution is due.

“I can’t think of another country in the world that has had institutions have been up and down as much, and that’s not good, it’s not good for investment, it’s not good for the people.”

Closing the session, Mr Hoare said the horrors of the war in Ukraine has “contextualised” the size of the problem.

“If the sophisticated, mature statecraft of Brussels, Westminster and Dublin can’t solve this, then I think we all have to begin to wonder what the hell are we all doing,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Thomas Mullen outside Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Mark Falzon outside Dundee Sheriff Court.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition will depart from Dundee this summer. Image: Ambassador Cruise Lines.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Construction at the new Cameron Bridge station has begun. Image: Network Rail
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Builders' waste left dumped in Glenrothes. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Former Carnoustie High School teacher Helen Adam.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
The woman was arrested at a newsagent on Strathmore Avenue, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Fox, left, and the departed Eriksson. Image: SNS / DCT
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Simon Spear leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Lynne Short has been criticised for remarks made during a speech in Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
Drew Thom. Image: Facebook.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Callum Davidson during a St Johnstone training session. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Male patient having consultation. Image: Supplied
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Courier News - All Editions - Nancy Nicolson - Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime launch - CR0013388 - Dunfermline - Picture Shows: A one of a kind Rural Police Tractor, used for demo only - Tuesday 27th August 2019 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented