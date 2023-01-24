More than 300,000 staff days in Scotland’s schools lost to mental health

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
More than 300,000 staff days in Scotland’s schools lost to mental health

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 12.04am
The figures were released under freedom of information (Danny Lawson/PA)
The figures were released under freedom of information (Danny Lawson/PA)

More than 300,000 staff days have been lost in the past two years in Scotland’s schools and nurseries as a result of mental ill health, figures show.

Statistics released to the Scottish Lib Dems through freedom of information requests from 31 of Scotland’s 32 councils, show 310,739 sick days were taken among teachers, support staff and nursery staff between April 2021 and October last year.

Of those sick days, 202,128 were taken in 2021-22, while the remaining 108,611 were taken in the first half of 2022-23.

Scottish Lib Dem education spokesman Willie Rennie said staff were being “pushed to their absolute limit”, adding: “Over the past years, teachers, support staff and nursery staff have all seen class sizes rise and classroom support plummet.

Willie Rennie in Holyrood
Willie Rennie said school and nursery staff had been ‘pushed to their absolute limit’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

“It is little wonder that they are now suffering from such poor mental health. The impact on staff and the consequent disruption for children and pupils should make the Government sit up and pay attention.

“It comes at a time when the poverty-related attainment gap has remained broadly the same and worsened in certain areas.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have been long-standing advocates for education. To get Scottish education back on track, we need to get the basics right.

“That means reviewing pay and conditions for staff in the education sector, creating more time for lesson planning and cutting class sizes so that pupils get the support they deserve.

“That’s how we tackle Scotland’s pressure cooker classrooms.”

Teachers are currently locked in talks with the Scottish Government and councils over a pay deal, with a number of school days already lost to strike action, and the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association announcing on Monday plans for two further strike days in February and March.

Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scotland’s Education Secretary, said maintaining the health and wellbeing of school, and early learning and childcare staff was of “upmost importance”.

“Since October 2020 we have invested over £2 million in supporting the wellbeing of the education workforce with packages of support, developed in conjunction with the Education Recovery Group,” she said.

“This support has been in addition to the existing professional learning and leadership programmes which are offered by Education Scotland.

“We are also committed to reducing teachers’ class contact time by 90 minutes per week to give them more time to plan and ease their workload.

“Local authorities also have a responsibility to support the mental health of their employees as the employer.”

