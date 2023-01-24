Energy support and soaring debt interest sends public borrowing to new record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy support and soaring debt interest sends public borrowing to new record

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 7.48am Updated: January 24 2023, 10.14am
The rising cost of the Government’s energy support schemes and soaring debt interest has pushed state borrowing higher (PA)
The mounting cost of the Government’s energy support schemes and soaring debt interest pushed state borrowing to another record last month as sky-high inflation and power bills took their toll.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said government borrowing reached a far higher-than-expected £27.4 billion last month, jumping by £16.7 billion year-on-year and marking the highest monthly figure for December borrowing since records began in 1993.

Most experts had been forecasting borrowing of £17 billion for December.

The official figures showed borrowing was sent rocketing higher by nearly £7 billion in costs from energy support schemes, with the ONS estimating the Government spent £5 billion last month on its energy price guarantee capping annual bills, with a further £1.9 billion paid out for power bill support payments.

ECONOMY Borrowing
Interest payments on government debt jumped from £8.7 billion to £17.3 billion year-on-year last month – the highest December on record and the second largest in any single month – as a result of sky-high inflation.

Of this, £13.7 billion reflects the impact of Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation on debt interest payments, according to the ONS.

In the financial year to December, the Government’s debt interest bill jumped to £87.8 billion and Britain’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), is estimating it will rise to £115.7 billion by the end of the full year in March.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government was making “tough decisions to get debt falling”.

He said: “Right now we are helping millions of families with the cost of living but we must also ensure that our level of debt is fair for future generations.

“We have already taken some tough decisions to get debt falling, and it is vital that we stick to this plan so we can halve inflation this year and get growth going again.”

The Government is paying a hefty price for the energy price guarantee scheme, launched to help households cope with painful gas and electricity bills by capping the annual bill at £2,500.

The support will become less generous, with the cap increasing to £3,000 in April.

Businesses are being offered similar help, but this too will be cut significantly from the end of March.

The Government is also paying households £400 each over six months to help with bills.

The cost of this is adding to the impact of inflation, which has hit more than 40-year highs due to the energy and cost-of-living crisis, given a large chunk of public sector net debt is inked to the RPI.

The ONS said public sector debt reached £2.5 trillion at the end of December 2022, or around 99.5% of gross domestic product (GDP) – a level last seen in the early 1960s.

ECONOMY Borrowing
December’s figure took borrowing to £128.1 billion so far in the financial year to the end of March, £5.1 billion more year-on-year.

Borrowing will strike around £177 billion for the full 2022/23 year, the OBR has predicted.

But Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics said pressure on the nation’s ailing public finances should ease, with falling energy wholesale prices set to make its energy bill guarantee less expensive.

He said, with inflation easing back from a recent peak and interest rates soon to stop rising, debt interest payments should also begin to fall back.

Martin Beck at the EY Item Club added: “The substantial fall in energy futures prices over the past few weeks is unlikely to make much difference to the government finances over the remaining three months of this fiscal year.

“However, if sustained, it appears likely to ensure that borrowing is significantly lower than the £140 billion that the OBR expects for 2023/2024.”

