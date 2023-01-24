A&E waiting times improve sharply as patient numbers fall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Waiting times at Scotland’s accident and emergency departments have improved sharply, according to the latest figures, but less than two-thirds were seen within four hours.

Statistics published by Public Health Scotland on Tuesday show 64% of A&E patients were seen within four hours in the week to January 15 – an increase from 57.2% in the previous seven days.

The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of patients seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours.

Alongside the improvement in waiting times, attendances have seen a sustained drop.

The number of patients at A&E fell from a peak of 26,532 in the week to December 16 to 20,580 in the most recent figures – the lowest in more than a year.

The number waiting four hours fell from 9,821 in the previous week to 7,419 in the week to January 15, while the number waiting more than eight hours dropped from 4,403 to 3,012.

Some 1,501 people waited longer than 12 hours at A&E, according to the figures, a drop from 2,261 the previous week.