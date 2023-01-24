Minister backs Zahawi to stay after top Tory says he should step aside for now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Minister backs Zahawi to stay after top Tory says he should step aside for now

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 10.00am
Nadhim Zahawi should not have to step aside as Conservative Party chairman while an ethics investigation into his tax affairs takes place, according to a minister (PA)
Nadhim Zahawi should not have to step aside as Conservative Party chairman while an ethics investigation into his tax affairs takes place, according to a minister (PA)

Nadhim Zahawi should not have to step aside as Conservative Party chairman while an ethics investigation into his tax affairs takes place, according to a minister.

It comes after a senior Tory MP broke ranks to call for Mr Zahawi to “temporarily recuse himself” from his party and Cabinet role until a probe into his conduct is over.

Caroline Nokes, chairwoman of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, told BBC Breakfast Mr Zahawi should “stand aside until this matter is all cleared up”.

Home Office minister Chris Philp said Mr Zahawi should be treated as “innocent until proven guilty” and it is “reasonable” for him to continue as party chairman.

Brexit
Former immigration minister Caroline Nokes said Nadhim Zahawi should recuse himself during the ethics probe (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Announcing the ethics probe into Mr Zahawi on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it is “longstanding practice” for ministers being investigated to remain in post.

Mr Zahawi is subject to an inquiry by the new independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Sir Laurie Magnus, into declarations about his tax affairs.

He resolved a multimillion-pound tax dispute with HMRC by paying a penalty — reportedly around 30% of a £5 million settlement — while serving as chancellor under former prime minister Boris Johnson.

After Mr Sunak entered Downing Street in October, he appointed Mr Zahawi Conservative Party chairman and minister without portfolio, allowing him to attend Cabinet.

Policing minister Mr Philp said it is his understanding that Mr Sunak was told there were “no outstanding issues” in relation to Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs when appointing him to the roles in the autumn.

Mr Philp, asked on BBC Breakfast about Ms Nokes’s call for Mr Zahawi to step aside during the investigation, said: “I don’t take that view.”

Mini-budget
Home Office minister Chris Philp said Nadhim Zahawi is ‘innocent until proven guilty’ (James Manning/PA)

He added: “We do have a principle, don’t we, in this country… innocent until proven guilty. That applies to a whole range of different circumstances.

“The investigation has been launched by the Prime Minister; that is the right thing to do.

“It will get to the bottom of this and then the Prime Minister will make his decision.

“But I don’t think it is fair to jump to any conclusions before the investigation has concluded.”

Sir Laurie is expected to focus on Mr Zahawi’s ministerial declarations as part of his first probe since being appointed.

But the investigation could extend to his prior tax arrangement and whether he lied to the media.

Mr Philp said it will be for the ethics tsar to find out “the facts” behind what amounts to “carelessness” on Mr Zahawi’s part when it came to reporting his financial affairs to HMRC.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t know what form that carelessness took and nor probably does anybody else apart from HMRC and Mr Zahawi, so let’s find out the facts.”

Rishi Sunak visits Berrywood Hospital
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing questions on two fronts this week (Toby Melville/PA)

Labour said Mr Zahawi’s admitted carelessness should see him removed from Government.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told Sky News: “When you’ve been chancellor of the exchequer and you said you’ve been careless despite the fact that offshore trusts have been set up in Gibraltar, I’m sorry, you really ought to resign or be sacked.”

Mr Zahawi, in a statement on Monday, said he is “confident” he has “acted properly throughout”.

His tax affairs formed one of two controversies Mr Sunak has been forced to confront this week, with questions also being raised over the decision to appoint Richard Sharp BBC chairman while he reportedly helped former No 10 incumbent Mr Johnson secure a loan of up to £800,000.

Mr Sunak distanced himself from the allegation, saying the chairman’s appointment was made by “one of my predecessors”.

William Shawcross, the commissioner for public appointments — and also father of Eleanor Shawcross, head of No 10’s policy unit — said he would review the way competition for the post was run to ensure it was in compliance with Whitehall rules.

Mr Sharp has insisted he was “not involved in making a loan or arranging a guarantee” for the then-prime minister.

He told BBC staff members his role was merely to “seek an introduction” for Sam Blyth, who reportedly acted as guarantor for a loan to Mr Johnson, “to the relevant official in Government”.

