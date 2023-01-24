Many schools set to close during strikes after 22,000 staff sign up to union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Many schools set to close during strikes after 22,000 staff sign up to union

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 12.24pm Updated: January 24 2023, 3.55pm
Joint general-secretary of the National Education Union Mary Bousted leaving the Department for Education in Westminster (PA)
Joint general-secretary of the National Education Union Mary Bousted leaving the Department for Education in Westminster (PA)

Many schools will close during strikes after the National Education Union received tens of thousands of new members, a union boss has suggested.

Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), has called on school leaders to let parents know ahead of February 1 if they plan to shut their doors during strike action next week.

The NEU said it has received 22,000 new sign-ups in the past week after announcing it will launch seven days of walkouts throughout February and March in England and Wales.

Asked if there is likely to be more disruption due to the influx of new members, Ms Bousted told the PA news agency: “I think the action will be stronger because we’ve got a bigger membership. People join so they can take part in the action.”

Ms Bousted said she is expecting more than 100,000 teachers to strike on February 1 – the first day of industrial action – which she has said will result in “lots of schools” closing.

On the sign-ups, she said: “It’s because there’s a deep and prolonged anger about the circumstances in which they’re working.”

Asked how many teachers could strike next week, Ms Bousted told PA: “Definitely over 100,000 but I think many more than that.”

“Lots of schools will close. In areas where the NEU is the biggest union and has a really strong density like London, there will be lots of schools closed,” she added.

Guidance from the Department for Education suggests agency staff and volunteers could be used to cover classes on strike days, with schools expected to remain open where possible.

But many parents are still waiting to hear if they will need to make childcare arrangements on February 1 as school leaders across England and Wales are trying to work out whether they can keep their doors open.

The NEU is required by law to provide schools with the number of members in a workplace ahead of the planned strike action, but the union does not have to provide the names of individual members to employers.

Asked if headteachers should tell parents of closures before February 1, Ms Bousted said: “They have to make the call before that.

“They know how many NEU members are in their school – many more will have joined since the ballot – and they have to make their decision on the basis that the union has called its members out and the members will take action.”

INDUSTRY Strikes
(PA Graphics)

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan wrote to NEU leaders on Saturday asking questions about the timing of the announcement of their strike ballot results.

In the letter, published on the NEU’s website, Ms Keegan questioned why the union decided to announce their ballot results on social media late on Monday afternoon before providing the results directly to employers on Tuesday.

In its response to Ms Keegan, the NEU said: “We think it would stretch credulity to suggest the union did not take all steps as were reasonably necessary to ensure all members and relevant employers were informed of the results of the ballot as soon as was reasonably practicable.”

Some 300,000 teachers and support staff were asked to vote in the NEU ballot – and more than 127,000 teacher members and 16,000 support staff members in England and Wales backed action.

The NAHT school leaders’ union and the NASUWT teachers’ union both failed to achieve the 50% ballot turnout required by law for its members to go out on strike over pay in England.

Both unions are considering balloting members again over pay.

Ahead of the walkouts next week, Ofsted has said it will schedule on-site school inspections and notifications of inspections to avoid strike days.

The watchdog said it will monitor the situation during this first wave of strikes in February and review “if necessary” for future dates.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said: “School leaders are currently in the process of working out what provision they will be able to provide during periods of industrial action.

“The decision around whether to keep a site open will be taken following a risk assessment considering the safety of staff and students, and taking into account the number of staff they expect to have available who are not involved in industrial action.

“We call upon the Government to avert strike action by committing to an improvement in pay and addressing the teacher recruitment and retention crisis. There is still time to resolve this dispute.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “There are clear legal obligations on trade unions to inform employers of the outcomes of ballot results and notify them of intentions to strike.

“It is only right that the department seeks to ensure that these obligations have been met as part of continued correspondence with the NEU over industrial action.

“Our goal remains to keep as many children in schools as possible, therefore, ensuring schools are given as much notice as possible is vital.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
Joint general-secretary of the National Education Union Mary Bousted leaving the Department for Education in Westminster (PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented