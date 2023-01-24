UK will not dictate what support allies should offer Ukraine, says No 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK will not dictate what support allies should offer Ukraine, says No 10

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 1.03pm Updated: January 24 2023, 1.57pm
The UK is supplying Kyiv with British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The UK is supplying Kyiv with British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Downing Street has said the UK will not dictate to allies what form support for Ukraine should take, amid pressure on Germany to step up its response.

Ukraine is asking for tanks and more powerful arms as Russia’s war drags on, with Germany being urged to approve the transfer of Leopard 2 battle tanks which are made in the country.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called for the speedy delivery of new weapons to Ukraine on Tuesday.

After talks with German defence minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin, Ms Stoltenberg said: “At this crucial moment in the war, we need to provide Ukraine with heavier and more advanced systems, and we need to do it faster.”

Jans Stoltenberg and Boris Pistorius
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg, left, met German defence minister Boris Pistorius in Berlin on Tuesday (Kay Nietfeld/dpa/AP)

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the UK Government will not “dictate to other countries exactly what they should or should not provide – first and foremost that must be for those countries”.

He added: “We look to work with our allies in lockstep as much as possible.

“Our approach has borne fruit.

“You’ve seen the huge amounts of equipment, material and financial support that has been provided to Ukraine since the start of the war.”

The Government confirmed plans earlier this month to supply Kyiv with British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks.

Poland has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help fight Russia’s invasion, the Polish defence minister has said.

Boris Johnson visit to Ukraine
Former prime minister Boris Johnson met President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv during a surprise visit to Ukraine at the weekend (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/PA)

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday that Berlin would not seek to stop Poland providing the hi-tech armour to Kyiv.

But Germany’s ambassador to the UK Miguel Berger said Chancellor Olaf Scholz had to carefully consider the decision and said it would be better if other Nato allies including France and the US also supplied tanks.

The diplomat told BBC Radio 4’s World at One: “It’s not fear about Russia’s response or Russian threats, I think that is very important. But obviously the strategic implications of sending a new type of armament into the conflict needs to be thoroughly analysed.

“Chancellor Scholz and the German government needs to take the necessary time.”

He said similar deliberations were taking place in Paris and Washington over the supply of Leclerc and Abrams tanks.

“I think it’s very important that Germany does not go alone on it,” Mr Berger said.

“Obviously it will help the decision if we have a commitment from other countries to go in the same direction.”

Downing Street said there is “concerted and long-lasting” backing for Ukraine among allies.

Writing in the Daily Mail on Tuesday, former prime minister Boris Johnson repeated his call for Western countries to send the weapons Ukraine needs.

“The sooner we can help the Ukrainians to their inevitable victory, the sooner their suffering will be over, and the sooner the whole world, including Russia, can begin to recover from Putin’s catastrophe,” he wrote.

“That requires all of us in the West, all the friends of Ukraine, to double and treble our support.”

