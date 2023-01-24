Surge in companies facing collapse as Government chases down Covid debts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Surge in companies facing collapse as Government chases down Covid debts

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 1.28pm
The financial outlook is particularly bleak for companies in the hospitality sector (Yui Mok/ PA)
The financial outlook is particularly bleak for companies in the hospitality sector (Yui Mok/ PA)

The number of companies in critical financial distress increased by more than one-third year-on-year at the end of 2022, according to an insolvency specialist which warned of an influx of small businesses teetering on the brink of closure.

Begbies Traynor warned that the Government and HMRC are chasing down Covid debts that could cripple small businesses forced to repay loans.

The business recovery and advisory firm’s “red flag alert” report revealed a 36% increase in the number of companies rated as being in “critical financial distress” in the last three months of 2022, compared with the same period a year ago.

It marked the sixth consecutive quarter that business in critical distress levels had risen.

The picture is particularly bleak for companies in the hospitality sector, who have faced soaring energy bills while recovering from the impact of Covid lockdowns.

Critical distress levels among hospitality businesses, like pubs, restaurants and hotels, rocketed by 157% compared with last year’s data, Begbies Traynor said.

The firm warned that insolvencies could spike after April when the Government reduces its energy support and firms are hit with higher bills.

Many of these small businesses also still have Covid-related debts to repay, such as bounce back loans which enabled small and medium businesses to borrow up to £50,000 from the Government.

“These factors combined with falling consuming demand could wreak havoc on an already vulnerable sector”, Begbies Traynor warned.

Julie Palmer, a partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “We’re taking calls from company bosses who are having trouble digging deep enough to keep battling on.

“They are already having to pay back the support they took to get through Covid and, anecdotally, we are hearing that both the Government and HMRC are becoming more determined in pursuing debts, while other creditors are increasingly turning to the law to recover their debts.”

The report also flagged a rapid rise in county court judgements (CCJs) – which can be brought against someone who fails to repay debts, and are a leading indicator of financial distress.

There were 23,885 CCJs in the last quarter of 2022, a 52% increase compared with the number recorded during the same period in 2021.

And winding up petitions, much more serious action lodged by creditors, totalled 576 in the same period, a surge of 131%.

Ms Palmer added: “Considering what directors of businesses are facing, I’m very surprised that we are not seeing more of them finally giving up and shutting down.

“That so many are holding on in the face of such strain is a testament to their abilities to manage their way through incredibly tough times and a seemingly endless run of fresh hurdles.”

A number of big businesses fell into insolvency in recent months, blaming the tough economic climate for diminishing profits.

Furniture retailer Made.com collapsed last year, resulting in hundreds of redundancies, and fashion chain Joules axed more than 100 jobs after it was bought out of administration.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police officers closed the road. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond reopens after collision
2
Revellers enjoy last year's Rewind Festival. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rewind 2023: Line-up announced for Scone Palace festival
3
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth pupils ushered inside after man carrying Bible enters school playground and talks to…
4
Dens Park, the home of Dundee FC.
Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern
5
5
Fife teenager Alex Watson after a hit-and-run in Methil
Fife teenager ‘may never walk the same again’ after hit-and-run
6
Barnhill Barber owner Sangar Karim outside his shop on Wednesday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee shop owners ‘devastated’ after series of overnight break-ins
7
The stolen van. Image: Key Joiners Ltd
Angus joiner’s van stolen during lunch break on Fife job
8
Logan Summers.
Baby-faced beast molested children in Dundee after stalking Snapchat and Instagram for images
9
Robertson at United, left, and celebrating with Darvel. Image: SNS / DCT
Darvel Scottish Cup hero Willie Robertson opens up on crippling gambling addiction while at…
10
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker

More from The Courier

Jamie Gullan's chipped finished was ruled out by the officials. Image: SNS.
Jamie Gullan on Darvel warning and channelling anger over bizarre decision to fire Raith…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Drugs seized from car near Broxden roundabout Picture shows; Broxden Roundabout . A9. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Cannabis worth £156,000 seized from car on A9 near Perth
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Collision causing delays Picture shows; Redhouse Roundabout . Kirkcaldy . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 25/01/2023
Drivers face delays between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes after A92 collision
Madras College building in Bell Brae.
Madras College schoolboy, 13, reported over knife incident
Ruthvenfield Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Man, 55, arrested in connection with approaching children at Perth primary school
Police are investigating the youth disorder at Greggs. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege'
2
Florent Hoti has left Arbroath. Image: SNS
Former Dundee United star Florent Hoti leaves Arbroath as short-term deal expires
The financial outlook is particularly bleak for companies in the hospitality sector (Yui Mok/ PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Covid lockdown police headbutt and three-year-old burned

Editor's Picks

Most Commented