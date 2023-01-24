Steve Barclay and Sadiq Khan clash over London Ulez expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Barclay and Sadiq Khan clash over London Ulez expansion

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 4.41pm Updated: January 24 2023, 4.49pm
n information sign at Tower Hill in central London for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Yui Mok/PA)
n information sign at Tower Hill in central London for the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Yui Mok/PA)

Health Secretary Steve Barclay appeared to criticise the Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan’s planned ultra-low emissions zone expansion for imposing an “additional cost” on NHS staff and others.

But a spokesperson for Mr Khan said it was “surprising for a Health Secretary to ignore the advice of their own chief medical officer” on the dangers of air pollution.

London’s ultra-low emissions zone (Ulez) is due to be expanded to cover the whole of the capital from August 29 to boost air quality, with a £12.50 daily fee for vehicles not meeting minimum standards.

Speaking in the House of Commons during a session of questions to transport ministers on Tuesday, Conservative MP Louie French warned of the effect the charge would have on London’s emergency workers.

A view of the City of London skyline (including The Shard and the Gherkin buildings) as seen through a layer of smog, from north London (Yui Mok/PA)
A view of the City of London skyline (including The Shard and the Gherkin buildings) as seen through a layer of smog, from north London (Yui Mok/PA)

The MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup said: “One of the biggest issues my local hospital has raised with me in outer London is the impact of Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion, with nurses and other staff facing charges of £12.50 per shift, or £25 if working nights.

“Given 50% of London’s emergency workers live outside the capital, does the minister agree that the mayor and the Labour Party should stop ignoring Londoners and drop their Ulez tax rate?”

Mr Barclay responded: “My honourable friend raises an extremely important point in terms of the additional cost that the London mayor is imposing, not just on NHS staff but all staff working in the capital, and how that contrasts with the approach the Chancellor has taken in terms of energy support and how that helps staff across the workforce, including in the NHS, in terms of cost of living.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London, said: “It is surprising for a Health Secretary to ignore the advice of their own chief medical officer.

“Chris Whitty has been clear that air pollution is everyone’s problem. Not only is toxic air causing 4,000 premature deaths in the capital, it’s also expected to cost the NHS and social care system in London around £10.4 billion by 2050.”

They added: “Most vehicles, more than four in five, seen in the zone will not need to pay the Ulez charge.

“It’s only the most polluting vehicles doing the most damage to our health that are affected.

“The mayor has also announced the biggest scrappage scheme yet, £110 million, to help the Londoners who need it most.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to the media during a visit to Mums for Lungs community group in South Woodford, London, to coincide with the final day of the Ulez expansion consultation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan speaks to the media during a visit to Mums for Lungs community group in South Woodford, London, to coincide with the final day of the Ulez expansion consultation (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Mr Khan issued an air pollution alert at the weekend in response to weather conditions he said were temporarily causing poor dispersal of vehicle emissions.

He said: “We all need to be careful over the next few days.

“I’m urging Londoners to look after each other by choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport where possible, avoiding unnecessary car journeys, stopping engine idling and not burning garden waste, all of which contributes to high levels of pollution.”

