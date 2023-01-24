Street sign on former Black Boy Lane vandalised within 24 hours of renaming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Street sign on former Black Boy Lane vandalised within 24 hours of renaming

By Press Association
January 24 2023, 7.00pm
La Rose Lane in north London (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)
La Rose Lane in north London (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

A street sign in north London has been vandalised within 24 hours of the road being renamed over concerns about racial connotations, amid a protest by some residents.

Black Boy Lane in Tottenham was renamed La Rose Lane on Monday, to honour the late black publisher, poet and essayist John La Rose.

The council said the name change was suggested during a consultation held after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in the US in May 2020.

It said it has since conducted a “thorough process of consultation” which found “many residents shared the concerns about the racial connotations of the name”.

On Tuesday, Haringey Council leader Peray Ahmet tweeted a photo showing that one of the six new road signs had been vandalised.

She said the “act of mindless vandalism will simply not be tolerated in Haringey” and the sign had been scrubbed clean by Tuesday afternoon.

It is unclear whether this is connected to a protest by some neighbours who are opposed to the name change.

On La Rose Lane, about 10 imitation Black Boy Lane signs have been stuck to the outside of houses in a co-ordinated show of protest, residents explained.

Angelo, 72, a father-of-five, who would not give his last name, said he had lived on the street for 43 years and opposed the change.

He gestured to the Black Boy Lane sign glued to the outside of his house, adding: “I will keep it up, I don’t think the council can force me to take it down.

“Why they waste so much money (changing the signs) when that money could be spent in a better way?

Street name changed
A Black Boy Lane sign on a shed in La Rose Lane (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

“The council just decided to change the name because of Black Lives Matter.”

He said a fellow campaigner printed out the Black Boy Lane signs and distributed them to neighbours for free.

Angelo criticised the council’s consultation process for allegedly failing to listen to local opposition, a complaint echoed by others.

Another resident, Ian, 62, a chartered electrical systems engineer, criticised the “unnecessary disruption” caused by the change as part of a “current fad”.

On why he stuck a Black Boy Lane sign up outside, he added: “Because we moved into Black Boy Lane, object in principle for having this change foist upon us and seriously object to the complete waste of money that it’s involved.

“This is not a trivial impact on the people that live here, every organisation that you deal with has to have your address details updated.”

Street name changed
La Rose Lane in north London was renamed from Black Boy Lane (Lucas Cumiskey/PA)

The council says organisations including the Royal Mail will continue to recognise the old street name for a transitional period of one year, and that street signs will continue to include the former street name during that period.

The town hall said the street appears to have been named Black Boy Lane in reference to the nearby Black Boy pub.

It added: “Although the historical origin of the pub’s name is not clear, during the 20th century the pub’s sign depicted a racially caricatured image of a black person until it was replaced as a result of pressure from local residents in the 1980s.”

It said the name “continues to have a negative impact on black residents and visitors to our borough due to its racial connotations”.

In a statement, Ms Ahmet said: “I am sad and disappointed that one of the La Rose Lane Street names has been vandalised within 24 hours of us marking such a historic moment.

“We had a memorable launch yesterday where we celebrated the life and legacy of John La Rose with his friends and family present to remember an iconic figure.

“La Rose Lane makes visible a political history few people will know about because it has been rendered invisible.

“A history of struggle and resistance which transformed this nation.

“I fully understand that this is a decision that has generated passionate responses and our corporate committee took those full range of views into consideration when deciding to change the name of the road.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Roselynn Smart at the junction with Balcarres Terrace and Balunie Avenue. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Boy missing from Dundee nursery found ‘running towards road’ by dog walker
2
Murderer Kenneth Melville. Image: Facebook.
Dundee killer repeatedly battered partner before ‘savage and murderous’ bonfire night attack
3
Ambassador Cruise Line's ship Ambition
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
4
Broad Street in Cowdenbeath. Image: David Wardle/DC Thomson
Police called to Cowdenbeath home after sudden death of woman, 54
5
Alan Pirie once again takes home the giant Scotch Pie trophy. Image: The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards
Angus butcher triumphs again at The World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2023 – plus…
6
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
7
The masked yobs were caught on CCTV. Image: Fairfield Pavilion
Watch as brazen masked yobs show off to camera before smashing up Dundee community…
8
Patrizio Billio in action for Dundee. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee midfielder Patrizio Billio dies aged 48
9
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Fife firefighter Barry Martin in critical condition after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
10
The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
North Sea rig arrives in Dundee after worker fell overboard

More from The Courier

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Supplied by PA/DC Thomson.
Courier NHS project reveals impact of health crisis on Tayside and Fife services
Dunfermline boss James McPake returned to Dens Park for the first time since being sacked last February. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline boss James McPake speaks of Pars pride despite Dundee defeat as he hails…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer and assistant Billy Barr watch their side take on Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues more injury woes after Dunfermline win as he addresses…
Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray says striker could have had 'four or five goals' after Raith Rovers…
Firefighters were seen battling to control the flames, which were "well established" through the car when they arrived at the scene, south of Fyvie.
Two fire crews called to Dunfermline property blaze
Fin Robertson put Dundee 2-1 in front with his third goal of the season. Image: SNS.
4 talking points as Dundee set up Raith Rovers semi-final clash after late flurry…
Jamie Gullan's goals put Rovers in the fifth round. Image: SNS.
4 Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers talking points as Jamie Gullan's goals set up…
Courier News, Jamie Buchan Story, CR0000 Potential closure of certain Perth & Kinross Council schools. Picture shows general exterior view of the school. Ruthvenfield Primary School, Ruthvenfield, by Huntingtower, Perth. Wednesday 22nd August 2018.
Police called to Perth primary school after unknown man enters playground and starts speaking…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Car stolen from driveway of Monifieth property Picture shows; Ferry Road, Monifieth . Monifieth . Supplied by Google Maps Date; 24/01/2023
Car stolen from Monifieth after thieves snatch keys from house
CR0040643, Ben MacDonald, Perth. Chinese New Year celebrations returned to Perth following a 2 year break due to the Covid pandemic. The parade leaves from City Chambers down the high street to Mill street. Picture shows; Sunday 22nd January 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perth Chinese New Year event organisers apologise after firecrackers leave dogs 'shaking with terror'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented