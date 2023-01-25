Scottish Government must ‘strike right balance’ with budget plans, say MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Government must ‘strike right balance’ with budget plans, say MSPs

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 11.18am Updated: January 25 2023, 2.09pm
A Holyrood committee has warned the Scottish Government that finances face significant challenges (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Holyrood committee has warned the Scottish Government that finances face significant challenges (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government is “firefighting” through considerable financial challenges as it battles the cost-of-living crisis and the demand for improved pay deals, a Holyrood committee has said.

The Finance and Public Administration Committee has published its report on the 2023/24 budget after Deputy First Minister John Swinney set out the fiscal plans in December.

The committee has urged ministers to focus on striking the right balance between responding to the immediate financial pressures of high inflation and the cost crisis and addressing longer-term fiscal concerns.

Its report has also called for clarity on how the Scottish Government will deliver public service reform and from where in the public sector it intends to make reductions in headcount to pre-pandemic levels.

Scottish Government budget
John Swinney set out the draft budget in December (Jane Barlow/PA)

Ministers set out objectives to reducing the size of the public sector workforce back to pre-pandemic levels by 2026/27 – it would equal a cut of about 7.3% over the four years, or 1.9% per year, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

Kenneth Gibson, committee convener, said: “The Scottish Government’s focus on addressing the cost-of-living impact is understandable given the scale and immediacy of the challenge.

“The committee also acknowledges the difficulties arising from soaring inflation this year and the knock-on implications for public sector pay and public spending overall.

“However, we would like to see evidence that the Government is suitably focused on striking the right balance between responding to the immediate financial pressures and addressing long-term fiscal challenges.

“On the basis of evidence we’ve heard, the committee wants to see more strategic long-term financial planning from the Scottish Government to ensure future fiscal sustainability. This includes how it will meet its public service reform and social security commitments.

“We also ask in our report, from where in the public sector reductions in headcount to pre-pandemic levels will be made, and to what timescales.

“Clarity and transparency around these issues are crucial, during what is an uncertain time for the public sector.

“It is clear from our scrutiny of the Scottish budget 2023/24 that the Scottish Government is firefighting on a number of fronts.”

Mr Swinney said: “We are committed to working closely with the Parliament on the 2023/24 Scottish budget and will carefully consider the recommendations of the Finance and Public Administration’s stage one report.

“These recommendations are an important step in the scrutiny of the budget.

“This year’s budget faces very significant challenges as a result of the current particularly turbulent economic period and we have had to take difficult decisions to focus on key priorities.

“The 2023/24 Scottish budget focuses on eliminating child poverty, investing in public services and supporting the transition to net zero.”

