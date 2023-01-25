Holyrood must act to ‘save lives’ from homelessness, says Tory MSP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holyrood must act to ‘save lives’ from homelessness, says Tory MSP

By Press Association
January 25 2023, 4.47pm
Miles Briggs has hit out at the state of the housing situation in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Miles Briggs has hit out at the state of the housing situation in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Parliament must act to “save lives” from homelessness, Tory MSP Miles Briggs has warned.

Leading an opposition debate in Holyrood, Mr Briggs took aim at the Scottish Government, claiming policies were making the housing situation worse.

“The housing emergency in Scotland has never been about houses,” he said.

“It’s about people.

Miles Briggs
Miles Briggs led the debate in Holyrood (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It’s about the young family renting a rundown flat wondering if they’ll ever be able to afford a home of their own, it’s about the record number of children in Scotland today living in emergency, temporary accommodation, forced to change schools every time that they move.

“It’s about a failure of the SNP/Green Government to actually meet their affordable home targets and it’s very much about the need for a Scottish Government that, at the very least, acknowledges the housing emergency and for an all-government approach to start developing the solutions we desperately need.”

The Tory MSP added: “It is time for this SNP/Green Government to pause and to reflect on the fact that Scotland is facing a housing emergency and for this Parliament to act to save lives and also to work to give everyone the safe home that they deserve.”

A freedom of information request from the Scottish Tories last year found almost 100,000 children were members of families on social housing waiting lists, while the most recent figures found almost 14,000 households were in temporary accommodation on March 31 last year with almost 29,000 people assessed as being homeless in 2021-22.

In written evidence to the Social Justice Committee last week, Shelter Scotland – one of the country’s leading homelessness charities – said it was “deeply concerned” by the £112.8 million cut to the housing capital budget proposed by the Scottish Government in its spending plans for next year.

Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison said Mr Briggs’ omission in his speech of the cost-of-living crisis, which she contended had been caused by decisions taken at Westminster, “tells the chamber everything they need to know about the motivation for this debate”.

“It is a national priority of this Scottish Government to tackle homelessness, end rough sleeping and transform temporary housing,” she said.

“I’m proud that this country has some of the strongest homelessness legislation in the world for people experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, and we’re going further.”

Ms Robison went on to say the Scottish Government would enshrine the right to housing in its forthcoming human rights Bill and pointed to the decision last week to introduce duties for public bodies and landlords to prevent homelessness.

Scottish Lib Dem MSP Willie Rennie said the Scottish Government’s plan was a “spaghetti soup”.

“The reality is, we’ve got a crisis, and the slick presentation of policy does not build any new homes,” he said.

Meanwhile, figures released on Tuesday show 20% fewer new homes were started by the housebuilding sector in the past year compared to pre-pandemic levels.

